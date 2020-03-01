Liquid Feed Supplements Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2028

Growing awareness regarding the animal feed quality and health, need for solution to the poor pasture and increasing R&D activities across animal feed husbandry is anticipated to drive the growth of liquid feed supplements market. Entrance of multinational players is likely to create significant growth opportunities for liquid feed supplements market. Shifting eating habits and economic prosperity is expected to influence the prominent players in liquid feed supplements market to focus on untapped regions. This in turn opens up vast growth opportunities for liquid feed supplements market especially in the emerging economies.

Various regulatory interventions and structures regarding usage of the liquid feed supplements in the ruminants is expected to hinder the growth of liquid feed supplements market. In addition, loss of the synthetic amino acids while storage process is anticipated to hamper the demand and supply of liquid feed supplements. High costs related to ownership is another major factors hindering the growth of liquid feed supplements market.

Changing economic patterns, affordability and improving financial situations of the farmers in developing countries such as Japan, Brazil, China and India is expected to further stimulate the growth of liquid feed supplements market. Rapid development in economy and growing demand for meat has resulted in wide-scale use of the liquid feed supplements in China.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Introduction

Liquid feed supplements are molasses-based products envisioned to be nurtured to both feedlot and grass-fed cattle, using different preparations based on diet requirement of the animals. Liquid feed supplements are mainly available in two types, namely blended liquid supplements and suspension liquid supplements. The dry matter of these supplements is less than molasses and the increased moisture content allows them to be pumped more easily. Liquid feed supplements were developed originally for use in feedlots, and are now available for pasture-fed cattle as both blended and suspension liquid supplements. With comparatively low consumption rate, they are not energy supplements in themselves but provide an ‘energy’ carrier for protein and mineral supplementation.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Segmentation

The liquid feed supplements market can be segmented on the basis of its type, source and livestock.

The market for liquid feed supplements on the basis of type is segmented into protein, minerals, vitamins and others. Depending upon the types, the liquid feed supplements market is led by the protein segment, followed by minerals and vitamins. The minerals and vitamins segments are comparatively expected to see high CAGR growth over the forecast period owing to their health benefits for the livestock.

The market for liquid feed supplements on the basis of source is segmented into molasses, corn, urea, and others are the major sources in the liquid feed supplements market. When used in cattle feed, molasses increase palatability of the feed and also have a high bioavailability, and as a result, manufacturers prefer molasses to be included in the liquid feed to enhance palatability and for cost reduction.

The market for liquid feed supplements on the basis of livestock is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and aquaculture. Amongst the livestock, ruminants is expected to be the leading segment followed by, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading market in the global liquid feed supplements market over the forecast period due to industrialization of the dairy industry, which increases the demand for raw materials. Europe and North America are expected to internment significant volume shares in the global liquid feed supplements market resulted by availability of liquid by-products from various industries in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are known to be growing markets for liquid feed supplements, which is buoyed by cost-effectiveness. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fast-growing market owing to increasing investments from several industry players and consciousness concerning uses of liquid feed supplements.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing plea for animal products such as meat and dairy has created significant pressure on livestock farmers to improve the competence of livestock. On the other hand, the rising feed prices are carting to the dilemma of optimizing efficiency by keeping expenses minimal for farmers. Liquid feed supplements are the best option available to minimize dairy farm feed expenses by improving feed digestion and feed conversion ratio, as they help in effective supplementation of required nutrient to livestock.

The increasing commercialization of the livestock sector, from feeding to processing, has created significant demand for nutrient-rich liquid feed supplements across the globe.

Cattle growers in the European and North American regions are switching to feed inputs for sustainable livestock production. Liquid feed supplement manufacturers in these regions are exploring the market potential to adhere to stringent rules & regulations laid down by the European Union and the FDA (U.S.). The demand for liquid feed supplements for ruminants in these regions is increasing for enhancing the livestock production and efficiency.

Stringent rules and regulations are affecting the liquid feed supplement market. The market for feed is highly regulated in the Europe and North America. The European Union has stringent regulations related to the use of chemical feed additives. Producers of feed are required to adhere to strict rules related to regional and national health and safety for product approvals in developed nations, which ultimately affects the cost of the final product.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the liquid feed supplements market are Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land O’lakes, Inc., Graincorp Ltd., Ridley Corporation Limited, Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., Westway Feed Products LLC, Dallas Keith Ltd., Quality Liquid Feeds, and Cattle-Lac Liquids Inc.

