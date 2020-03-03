Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years, 2017-2022 | Key Players are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Glanbia Plc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the liquid dietary supplements market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global liquid dietary supplements market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2022.

Liquid dietary supplements market place has been witnessing a major transformation with the introduction of water-based liquids that are essentially RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements. The ready-to-drink concept is likely to present major growth avenues for manufacturers of liquid dietary supplements as they feature high nutritional content along with convenience in terms of consumption and storage. The always ready to consume RTD liquid dietary supplements are available in pocket sized packaging format that the user can carry as required.

Nutraceuticals research on brain health revealed that consumption of essential vitamins, vitamin B in particular, can enhance brain health and functioning. Liquid dietary supplements can facilitate reduction of homocysteine levels and at the same time increasing vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 levels resulting in building up of brain neurons. This is likely to reduce brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, in turn fuelling sales of liquid dietary supplements.

Long term and sustainable health and wellness has been the primary focus of consumers of all ages. This has triggered a sense of proactive living with nutritional support, such as consumption of liquid dietary supplements. According to the “World Population Prospects” report by the United Nations, in 2017 an estimate of more than 962 million people aged 60 years or more was recorded and the number is likely to double by end of 2050. Also, more than 80 percent adults in the age group of 60-65 years are bound to have at least one chronic disease or disorder, as revealed by NCOA (National Council of Aging). Chronic conditions such as hypertension, arthritis, diabetes, depression and ischemic heart disorder, to name a few, are likely to increase, according to NCOA. In a bid to defend against heath challenges associated with health, consumers are increasingly relying upon nutritional interventions, including liquid dietary supplements.

As liquid dietary supplements directly impact wellness of consumers, safety of ingredients and supplement products must be ensured. Government organizations such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) are prohibiting adulterated and unsafe liquid dietary supplements from reaching the target market and endangering consumer health. Food and Drug Administration does not review liquid dietary supplements as it does for new drugs. However, distributors and companies producing liquid dietary supplements have to meet the terms of Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and rules set by the Food and Drug Administration. Companies manufacturing liquid dietary supplements have to review and analyze their products to ensure they are not adulterated and are properly labelled and safe for consumption. If a dietary supplement contains new ingredient, companies are compelled to inform FDA before commercializing their product. To comply with all FDA regulations can be a significant challenge for manufacturers, however, in the long run, it would be beneficial to all prospects dealing with liquid dietary supplements.

Providing recommendations on personalized nutritional supplements to customers on the basis of their diet needs and their health goals is likely to influence the growth liquid dietary supplements market. For example, instead of purchasing same multivitamin, companies would now include advanced customized vitamins in their liquid dietary supplement formulations that address specific consumer needs. This trend is likely to fuel the sales of liquid dietary supplements in the coming years.

The report on liquid dietary supplements market includes analysis of various key players operating in the market. The section on competitive landscape includes major product developments carried out by tier companies in the liquid dietary supplements space. For instance, Abbott Laboratories have introduced PROMOD liquid protein liquid dietary supplement that is a concentrated source of proteins and is fatless. Likewise, BASF SE offers oil based liquid dietary supplements (Newtrition), in addition to carotenoids (Lucarotin), and omega-3 (Omega Oil TG Gold).

