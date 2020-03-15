Liquid Crystal Polymers Market 2019: With Top Key Player and Countries Data: Trends and Forecast 2022, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Overview:

“Global Liquid crystal polymers Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global liquid crystal polymers market is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by2022. The market is driven by various industries sectors such as consumer goods, electronics & electrical and many others. Driving factor for this market are growing engineering resins, demand of ultra-thin electrical components. Liquid crystal polymer has unique set of properties.

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., Toray International, Inc., SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Shanghai PRET Composites Co., Ltd, Vectra/Zenite LCP and Polyone Corporation. among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Liquid crystal polymers Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) are a unique group of polymers which ha are inert, highly chemical resistant Over unreactive. Over the past few years demand for liquid crystal polymers has been growing significantly, and the market is expected to further drive the demand over the assessment period. Electrical & electronic industry in Asia Pacific is surpassed 2.7 trillion in 2016, which is the largest application area for LCP. The growth in this industry is characterized by strong technological innovations and new product development initiations undertaken by industry players, and it likely to provide higher gains LCP in the coming years. Germany has registered staggering sales of vehicles of over 3.9 million units in 2016, therefore, Europe region to provide lucrative gains in the coming years.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 9, 2016- Celanese announces five new polymer innovations including elapex™ high flow PEEK, Celstran® high flow LFT, Fortron® flexible PPS, Hostaform® M25IE POM, and MetaLX®. This launched has been panned and introduced in order to meet the increasing customer demand. Celanese Corporation is a global technology and specialty materials company annuces the launch of five new polymers at the K 2016 plastics trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany. These polymers innovations designed to meet the complex design and product development specifications of global auto, medical, consumer, electronics and industrial manufacturers worldwide and is expected to provide new growth offerings for this market.

October 9, 2016- Celanese announces the Acquire SO.F.TER. Group. The U.S. chemical producer cleanse has been focusing on strengthening their plastic compounding portfolio and to gain the upcoming growth offering they have announced the acquisition of SO.F.TER. Group. The group is foremost thermoplastic compounder’s producers and has signed definitive agreement as proposed in the acquisition activity. As per the industry experts, the overall impact of this acquisition activity is expected to drive commercial facilities along with manufacturing technologies, therefore, new product formulation in liquid crystal polymers would get easy.

November 24, 2017- KGI Analytics have revealed that cell phone manufacturer Apple to use liquid crystal polymers antenna LTE, in the all devices manufactured in 2019. The usage of liquid crystal polymers antenna LTE antennas expected to create further growth opportunities and it is likely to set trend for enhanced consumption of liquid crystal polymers. As per the industry experts, this will be one of the crucial developments in this market over the past few years and anticipated to bring market alliances among the key industry players to enjoy growth profitability.

Liquid crystal polymers Market – Regional Analysis

Among all regions, Asia Pacific emerged as key consumer of liquid crystal polymers and held largest shares as of 2016. Rapid expansion of electronics & electrical industry is majorly driving the growth of this market ion Asia Pacific. Increasing industrial machinery application substituting ceramic materials and mass transfer packaging in chemical industries expected to complement industry growth. China is the major consumer not only in terms of region but also in terms of overall market. Rising investments and increase in number of manufacturing sites are the major reason behind the growth of China and it is likely to grow in similar manner over the forecast period. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed healthy growth in Liquid crystal polymers market owing to a growing industrial output, and sustained growth ion automotive production as well as demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The global liquid crystal polymers market is moderately concentrated in terms of market competition and the major players operating across the global market are Celenese, Solvay, Sumitomo, Polyplastics Co, Toray International, Kuraray and RTP Co. The trend observed in the global market is, key industry participants are focusing on increasing production capacity and to innovate new production development. In addition to this, increasing application area of liquid crystal polymers has forced manufacturers to invest in research and development activities in order to formulate new products and to develop new technologies. Besides this, these industry participants are seen expanding their distribution network and regional presence to strengthening their penetration. This has led them to experience various collective collaboration with other players and formulate strategies such as mergers, acquisition and partnerships to gain technological know-how along with expanding product portfolio.

