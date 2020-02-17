Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS or LCOS) is a miniaturized reflective active-matrix liquid-crystal display or “microdisplay” using a liquid crystal layer on top of a silicon backplane.
Projector is a huge market and Pico Projectors are the fastest growing product for “liquid crystal on silicon” technology.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
Aaxa Technologies
Barco
Canon
Citizen Finetech Miyota
Forth Dimension Displays
Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology
Himax Display
Hitachi
Holoeye Systems
JVC Kenwood
LG Electronics
Microvision
Pioneer
Shenzhen Coolux Science And Technology
Siliconmicrodisplay
Sony
Syndiant
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ferroelectrics
Nematics Lcos
Wavelength Selective Switching
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Home Appliance
Car
Plane
Military
Optical 3D Measurement
Medical
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Research Report 2018
