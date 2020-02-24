Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market is Expected to Record Healthy CAGR of 7.5% During Forecast 2017 – 2027

Market Overview

The liquid chromatography instruments market is growing mainly due to rising technological advancements. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the liquid chromatography instruments market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Liquid chromatography (LC) is an analytical chromatographic technique that is useful for separating ions or molecules that are dissolved in a solvent. Instrumentation for simple liquid chromatography consists of a column with a fritted bottom that holds a motionless phase in equilibrium with a solvent. Conventional LC is commonly used in preparative scale work to purify and isolate some components of a mixture. It is also used in ultra-trace separations where small disposable columns are used once and then discarded. Analytical separations of solutions for detection or quantification typically use more sophisticated high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) instruments. HPLC instruments use a pump to force the mobile phase through and provide higher resolution and faster analysis time.

Notably, rising technological advancements in instrumentation is the primary driver for liquid chromatography instruments market. The chromatography instruments market has witnessed various technological advancements to meet the needs of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies; food and beverage, chemical, semiconductor industries; and environmental testing. These advancements have led to the development of miniaturized, automated, and computerized devices.

Other push factors such as, government investments in academics and life sciences, growth in generics and CROs, therapeutic conversion to new biological entities, and increase application in life science and Biotechnological industry are also fuelling the growth of the market. Growth in generics and CROs due to increasing demand for drug development and new convenient methods developments have also led to increase the market for the chromatography instruments. Generics market is expected to account for more than 80% of pharmaceutical market in coming years, hence increasing the demand for the chromatography instruments.

Despite these drivers, high cost of instruments, limited availability of these products in some regions, government policies and regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key Players

Agilent Technology (US), Bruker, PerkinElmer (US), Phenomenex (US), Shimadzu Corp (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the liquid chromatography instruments market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Competitive Analysis

The liquid chromatography instruments market is currently dominated by various players. Due to rising adoption rate of technologically advanced instruments various existing and new marketers are continuously coming up with innovative products to control this condition. The global liquid chromatography instruments market is currently dominated by numerous players.

Agilent Technologies is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The company is a global leader of liquid chromatography instrument market. The company entered LC segment somewhere around in late 2000s, since then the company is continuously working to improve the product portfolio to become the market leader in the segment. Currently company is making more efforts to expand its LC business in Asia Pacific region in coming years to take advantage of opportunities offered by developing economies. In March, 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System to expand its portfolio of scientific instruments. The new Agilent 6495B Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System combines high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and triple quadrupole mass spectrometry in combined system that delivers outstanding operational efficiencies.

