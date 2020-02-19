Liquid Biopsy Market Anticipated to Reach Nearly US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026 – Key Players are Personal Genome Diagnostics, Pathway Genomics, Trovagene, Inc., Biocept, Inc. and Other

A new market study, titled “Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding and 20 Company Profile – Global Forecast to 2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the second largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Product

The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Application

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast – by Clinical Application

On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecasting period.

Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by End User

In 2018, Reference laboratories captured largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Sample Type

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecasting period.

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – Regional Analysis

North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

In North America, United States accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Asia pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy during the forecasting period.

In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.

This is the 2nd edition report on Liquid Biopsy Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding and 20 Company Profile – Global Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

This 360 Page report with 118 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 15 viewpoints:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Circulating Biomarker (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Product (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Application (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast – By Cancer Types (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast – by Clinical Application (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by End User (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Sample Type (2015 – 2026) Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – Regional Analysis (2015 – 2026) Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast – Geographical Analysis (2015 – 2026) Liquid Biopsy Initiatives Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details 20 Company Profiles Global Liquid Biopsy Market – Driving Factors & Challenges

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Circulating Biomarker (2015 – 2026)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Other Circulating Biomarkers

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Product (2015 – 2026)

Kits and Consumables Instruments Services

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Application (2015 – 2026)

Oncology Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Leukaemia

Others

Non-Cancer Application

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast – by Clinical Application (2015 – 2026)

Therapy Selection Treatment Monitoring Early Cancer Screening Recurrence Monitoring

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by End User (2015 – 2026)

Reference Laboratories Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Academic and Research Centers Other End Users

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Sample Type (2015 – 2026)

Blood Sample Urine Sample Other Fluids Sample

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – Regional Analysis (2015 – 2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Liquid Biopsy Market – Company Profiles

Personal Genome Diagnostics Guardant Health, Inc. Pathway Genomics RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.) Trovagene, Inc Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. Biocept, Inc. ANGLE plc MDxHealth Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd Exosome Diagnostics, Inc Foundation Medicine, Inc Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG) Genomic Health Myriad Genetics, Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc QIAGEN NV Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Menarini-Silicon Biosystems GRAIL

Table of Content

Executive Summary Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Circulating Biomarker (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Product (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Application (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast – by Clinical Application (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by End User (2015 – 2026) Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – by Sample Type (2015 – 2026) Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast – Regional Analysis (2015 – 2026) Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast – Geographical Analysis (2015 – 2026) 12. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details Company Profiles

