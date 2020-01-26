Liquid Analyzers and Services Market: Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

Liquid analyzers are the instruments that are used for the determination of chemical composition of substances, which are directly involved in a chemical reaction. These liquid analyzers are also utilized for the measurement of physical parameters of the liquid that determine their chemical composition. At present, a range of liquid analyzers are available in the global market. For instance, pH & Redox / ORP analyzer is one among many liquid analyzers from ABB, which provide advanced functionalities for its users, such as, PID (proportional integral derivative) control, a sensor wash utility, in-line sensor diagnostics and automatic buffer recognition.

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market are increasing usage of different liquid analyzers in a wide range of industries, rising demand for technologically advanced equipment and increasing number of partnerships and agreements among global players. Reduction in the overall cost of various liquid analyzers combined with the availability of new and improved liquid analyzers in the global market would further fuel the growth of this market. Huge scope for technological advancement and rising demand from developing economies due to ongoing investments for setting up of a range of liquid analyzers in the region would provide future opportunities for the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global liquid analyzers and services market followed by Europe. Key factors driving the growth of the North American market are well-established infrastructure which enables increased usage of these liquid analyzers and high demand for new and technologically advanced liquid analyzers in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for liquid analyzers in future.

Key factors responsible for the rapid growth of this market in the region are ongoing infrastructural development, increasing investments in liquid analyzer equipment and growing awareness about the usage and benefits associated with these devices in the region. Most of the developing nations in Asia Pacific, especially China and India are growing at a fast pace and are increasingly investing in a range of industries, hence will contribute towards their infrastructural development, in turn will benefit the liquid analyzers market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market are ABB, AMETEK, Inc., Analytic Jena AG, Bio Tector Analytical Systems Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Hach Company, LaMotte Company, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Metrohm AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., XYLEM Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.