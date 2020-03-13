Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2027

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as autogas or propane is flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases such as propane, butane and combination of these gases. Autogas is lower carbon, clean and effective source of energy. Pressurized cylindrical containers are used for the transportation and storage of LPG. Autogas is used for wide variety of applications such as cooking, agriculture, hospitality, construction, sailing among numerous others. It is used worldwide due to its cost effectiveness, convenience and economic reasons.

However, being a form of gas, it does not pollute ground or water sources as it is utilized without ash. It is used as an alternative fuel in Light Motor Vehicles (LMV’s) and transportation vehicles as it reduces the carbon emissions in vehicles as well as stationary applications such as cooking gas and generators.

The usage of LPG in residential & commercial sectors has attributed to replacement of conventional natural resources such as coal, wood etc.

Rising awareness of estimated scarcity of natural resources, easy availability alongside budget is likely to foster the growth of liquefied petroleum gas market in near future.

Market Size and Forecast

Market of Liquefied Petroleum Gas has generated market size of 328 million tons in the recent past. Booming initiatives by government to encourage LPG applications with respect to its extensive benefits in commercial and residential sectors has estimated the market growth over the forecast period

Geographically, the countries such as China and India has highest consumption of LGP making Asia Pacific to be the largest region in terms of utilization accounting for 42% of the overall market by 2027. North America has led the liquefied petroleum gas to emerge as a significant market for LPG production. Production of LPG in the United States, making it the leading manufacturer and exporter of LPG is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The market size of LPG vehicle market was 293 million tons in 2017. Key sponsoring countries such as Germany and Italy are anticipated to fuel the liquid petroleum gas market of Europe in the forecast period.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the global market for Liquefied Petroleum Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018-2027. Worldwide expansion of liquefied petroleum gas market is anticipated to generate USD 283.64 Billion in revenue by the end of 2027.

Based on application type, liquefied petroleum gas is segmented into residential, commercial, chemical, industrial, autogas, refinery among others.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the global liquefied petroleum gas market includes the following segments:

By Source Type

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

By Application Type

Residential

Commercial

Chemical

Industrial

Autogas

Refinery

Others

By Region

The liquefied petroleum gas market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

Factors such as cost effectiveness, fuel efficiency and emission control are most likely to drive the LPG Market during forecast period. Initiatives by government in spreading awareness to general population regarding benefits and advancements in LPG for improving energy efficiency and economy is expected to elevate the demand for liquefied petroleum gas over the forecast period.

Moreover, the procurement and expansion of merchandizing and allotment of outlets are estimated to intensify the competition for delivering the best services in the liquefied petroleum gas market furthering the need of branding the market and rise of new key players. This factor is anticipated to increase market share by the end of forecast period.

The overall estimate consumption of LPG in domestic segment was around 63% in 2017. The use of LPG as cooking fuel in both residential and commercial sectors especially in regions such as Middle East Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America is one of the leading growth drivers for LPG market. The increasing use of LPG as feedstock in petrochemical refineries as well as transportation fuel in Europe is anticipated to be one of the major factors behind the growth of liquefied petroleum gas market during forecast period.

However, the higher cost of equipment installation of LPG units and production of shale gas is likely to dissuade the growth of LPG market.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

