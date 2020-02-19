Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market 2019

LNG compressors are mainly compressed natural gas (including content, methane, propane, etc.) with relatively high pressure and high risk level.LNG compressors are oil-free compressors.Oil-free lubrication is used between cylinder liner pistons to ensure that natural gas is not contaminated during transportation.Secondly, the drive motor is required to be a riot motor.

Changing energy consumption patterns coupled with growing natural gas demand as a major fossil fuel is expected to drive global liquefied natural gas (LNG) compressor market growth over the forecast period.

The global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seimens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

EagleBurgmann

General Electric Company

Elliott Company

Kobelco Compressors America

IMW Industries

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertically-split Barrel

Horizontally-split

Axial Compressors

Segment by Application

Medium Pressure Applications

Low Pressure Applications

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor

1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vertically-split Barrel

1.2.3 Horizontally-split

1.2.4 Axial Compressors

1.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medium Pressure Applications

1.3.3 Low Pressure Applications

1.4 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Business

7.1 Seimens

7.1.1 Seimens Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Seimens Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 EagleBurgmann

7.3.1 EagleBurgmann Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 EagleBurgmann Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Electric Company

7.4.1 General Electric Company Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Electric Company Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Elliott Company

7.5.1 Elliott Company Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Elliott Company Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kobelco Compressors America

7.6.1 Kobelco Compressors America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kobelco Compressors America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 IMW Industries

7.7.1 IMW Industries Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 IMW Industries Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

