Lipstick Packaging Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Lipstick Packaging refers to cosmetic containers or tubs for packaging of lipstick products. Materials used for Lipstick Packaging are mainly Aluminum and various kind of plastic materials. Other materials like bamboo, paper, Platinum and silver, thick wall glass are also but very less used.

Scope of the Report:

The political and economic climate of a country is reflected in women’s mouths, says the son of cosmetics entrepreneur EstÃ©e Lauder. A strong, unique, and sophisticated color cosmetic package is the key to attract consumer and cultivates brand value. Unlike other beauty and skincare products, consumers who shop for color cosmetics are more likely attracted to the packages speaking to them at the point of purchase rather than choosing a brand. This is an advantage and a challenge for brands to find their market share in the highly competitive environment.

Lipstick Packaging market consumption is highly impacted by the downstream consumers, lipstick manufactures play very import roles in lipstick packaging production. Upstream raw materials are affecting the price and gross profit of lipstick packaging products

Major Manufacturers in Lipstick Packaging market include Alba, ILEOS, HCP, World Wide Packaging, LIBO Cosmetics, RPC Group, and many others. They composed of over half market share in 2016. Alba is the biggest market player, with a series of acquisitions in recent years, it will keep the leader position in the forecast 2017-2022 period.

The worldwide market for Lipstick Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lipstick Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alba

ILEOS

HCP

World Wide Packaging

LIBO Cosmetics

Baoyu Plastic

RPC GROUP

The Packaging Company (TPC)

COLLCAP PACKAGING LIMITED

GCC Packaging

IMS Packaging

Kindu Packing

SPC

Quadpack

Yuga

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High-end Consumption

Ordinary Consumption

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lipstick Packaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lipstick Packaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lipstick Packaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lipstick Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lipstick Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lipstick Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lipstick Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

