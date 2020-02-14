Liposomes Drug Delivery 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Liposomes Drug Delivery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Liposomes Drug Delivery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Liposomes Drug Delivery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Liposomes have been used to improve the therapeutic index of new or established drugs by modifying drug absorption, reducing metabolism, prolonging biological half-life or reducing toxicity. Drug distribution is then controlled primarily by properties of the carrier and no longer by physico-chemical characteristics of the drug substance only. In a liposome drug product, the drug substance is contained in liposomes. Typically, water soluble drugs are contained in the aqueous compartment(s) and hydrophobic drugs are contained in the lipid layer(s) of the liposomes. Release of drugs from liposome formulations can be modified by the presence of polyethylene glycol and/or cholesterol or other potential additives in the liposome.

Global Liposomes Drug Delivery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Luye Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Pacira

Fudan-Zhangjiang

Sigma-Tau Group

Teva Pharmaceutical

CSPC

Novartis

Crucell

Celsion Corporation

Kingond Pharm

Shanghai New Asia

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Liposomal doxorubicin

Liposomal Amphoteracin B

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Others

By End-User / Application

Fungal Infection Therapy

Cancer Therapy ( Tumor therapy)

Others

