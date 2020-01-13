LIPOSOME DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consideration of the global economic and pharma industry, the growth rate of Liposomes Drug Delivery market will keep high in the next several years. The revenue market size expected to be 3.6 billion USD in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

North America dominated the market with market share of 44.2% due to the high medical level. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with market share of 36%. Asian Pacific regions are the third largest market with developed countries like Japan and many developing countries like China. Its market share is about 12.85%.

Liposomes have been used in a broad range of pharmaceutical applications. Liposomes are showing particular promise as intracellular delivery systems for anti-sense molecules, ribosomes, proteins/peptides, and DNA. Liposomes with enhanced drug delivery to disease locations, by ability of long circulation residence times, are now achieving clinical acceptance. Also, liposomes promote targeting of particular diseased cells within the disease site.

Finally, liposomal drugs exhibit reduced toxicities and retain enhanced efficacy compared with free complements. Based on the pharmaceutical applications and available products, we can say that liposomes have definitely established their position in modern delivery systems.

The worldwide market for Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 4260 million US$ in 2023, from 2400 million US$ in 2017.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liposomal Doxorubicin

1.2.2 Liposomal Amphoteracin B

1.2.3 Liposomal Paclitaxel

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fungal Infection Therapy

1.3.2 Cancer & Tumor Therapy

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Gilead Sciences

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gilead Sciences Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pacira

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pacira Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sun Pharmaceutical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Luye Pharma

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Luye Pharma Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

