Lip Gloss Tube Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2028

Lip Gloss Tube Market: An Overview

Packaging of cosmetics is not only concerned with safe storage and transport of the products but is directly associated with consumer satisfaction as well as chance of repurchasing. Lip gloss tubes are squeezable containers that can be used for packaging of liquid lip gloss. Lip gloss tubes are convenient to use and easy to carry which is the major reason for their adoption.

Lip Gloss Tube Market: Dynamics

Packaging acts as one of the key distinguishing factors for various cosmetics and personal care products. Globally, the demand for cosmetics is on the rise which is expected to positively affect the lip gloss tube market during the forecast period. Lip gloss tubes are highly customizable and their size can be modified to fit to the brand owner’s requirement. These tubes can be labelled and printed to put on branding and product information. Different make-up products manufacturers are experimenting with their packaging solutions to create a unique identity for their brand. All these factors are expected to fuel the demand for lip gloss tube market globally. Manufacturers of lip gloss tube are decorating the conventional lip gloss tubes with premium materials and effects which includes glitter coatings, matte varnish and more to make them stand out and enhance their shelf visibility. Furthermore, laminated lip gloss tubes are also gaining popularity among the cosmetic manufacturers owing to the moisture and oxygen barrier they create.

However, as the concerns regarding packaging waste are surfacing, manufacturers are keen to optimize their packaging solutions. Companies are exploring efficient yet environmental-friendly packaging solutions to lead the market with edge. Rising intolerance across the value chain towards single use plastic containers might hamper the sales of lip gloss tubes during the forecast period.

Lip Gloss Tube Market: Segmentation

Globally, the lip gloss tube market has been segmented as product type, material and capacity.

On the basis of product type, the lip gloss tube market has been segmented as follows

Squeeze Tubes

Twist Tubes

Rigid Tubes

Others

On the basis of material, the lip gloss tube market has been segmented as follows

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Medium-density Polyethylene (MDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC)

Others (PETG, etc.)

On the basis of capacity, the lip gloss tube market has been segmented as follows

Up to 5 ml

5-10 ml

10-15 ml

Above 15 ml

Lip Gloss Tube Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lip gloss tube market has been segmented into seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Countries in Asia Pacific are expected to represent remunerative opportunities for the growth of lip gloss tube market, which can be attributed to rise in production and consumption of cosmetic products in the region. Penetration of cosmetics is relatively lower in the Africa region, which is expected to increase with the popularity of social media and fuel the growth of lip gloss tube market during the forecast period. As per Industry Association Cosmetics Europe, the Europe cosmetic market was estimated to be worth US$ 90 Bn in the year 2017. European countries such as Italy, France, the U.K., are expected to be the major markets for lip gloss tubes in the region.

Lip Gloss Tube Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the lip gloss tube market are SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., I.TA Plastics Tube Co., Ltd., East Hill Industries, LLC, Suzhou valcon Tube Co., Ltd, The Packaging Company, Raepak Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, HCP Packaging, World Wide Packaging, LLC. Multiple regional manufacturers of lip gloss tubes operate in the global market, which makes the market fragmented in nature. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global lip gloss tube market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global lip gloss tube market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with lip gloss tube market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on lip gloss tube market segments and geographies.

