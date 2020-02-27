Lip Filler Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Social media is overflowing with airbrushed pictures of celebrities with perfectly groomed bodies staged in exotic locations, and such impeccable photographs are pressurizing youngsters to meet unattainable body-image standards. In the race to look flawless, growing number of people are spending on cosmetic treatments like lip fillers, Botox etc.

Lip augmentation with fillers is performed by injecting the material in any anatomic part of the lip, allowing for a highly controlled and predictable result.

In this world driven by looks, wherein people are highly concerned and conscious about looking good, lip filler market is likely to grow. Noting the growing influence of looks on people, players in cosmetic industry have been investing in technology, and want to gain a competitive edge in the sector.

Lip fillers are approved by the FDA as medical devices, which can be prescribed and handled only by medical professionals. It has been approved for patients over the age of 21. For commercialization, lip fillers need a CE mark approval in Europe. However, they are non-prescription products that can be injected by anybody licensed by the medical authorities.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=864

Lip or Dermal Fillers are Revolutionizing Cosmetic Dermatology

Dermal fillers have changed the picture of cosmetic dermatology, completely, as evidenced by the growing popularity and presence of huge number of products across the market. Fillers are called cosmetic device and is approved by FDA just for wrinkle management, but is still used for many other aesthetic and non-aesthetic indications too. Fillers easily achieve finer corrections.

Factors and Challenges: Lip Filler Market

Growing Urge to look good driving people towards cosmetic solutions

Lip fillers market is likely to grow as a result of the fast growing trend of using anti-ageing treatments, and the increasing demand to look younger. Individuals especially women are becoming quite conscious to look beautiful, and are thus ready to spend on facial surgeries, lip augmentation etc. In lip fillers market, Juvederm is the gold standard, and other popular brands are Volbella, Restylane, and Teosyal Kiss, etc.

Lip Fillers offer Room for corrections

If you are not satisfied with lumps, bumps, or irregularities in lip filler, dissolving it with Hyaluronidase is the quickest way to get rid of it. In case there is an area with a volume deficit in the lips, or a portion comparatively small compared to the contralateral side, you can always get extra filler added to it. The lip fillers based on Hyaluronic acid such as Juvederm and Restylane aren’t permanent, and are absorbed by the body over time.

Rise in Number of Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures could help Lip Filler Market Grow

The increase in the number of non-surgical cosmetic procedures is likely to proliferate lip filler market. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons Report, Americans are increasing shifting to fresh and innovative ways to shape their bodies, as minimally invasive cosmetic procedures have climbed roughly 200% since 2000.

Growing Awareness about Cosmetic Procedures may drive Lip Filler Market

With the continuous influence of television, social media, and other forms of media, people are increasingly becoming aware of the availability of new products specific for cosmetic procedures, for the use of lip fillers. Knowing about how lip fillers can add to look, appearance, people are investing in the same.

Side Effects Linked to Lip Fillers could Obstruct Growth of Lip Filler Market

The existing facial injectable or fillers have many side effects, which could hamper the growth of the market to a great extent. Patients need to research well and choose a highly experience dermatologist.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=864

Expensive Lip Fillers could stop Lip Filler Market from Growing

The high cost of surgery, stringent regulations could limit the growth of lip fillers market. The cost of lip fillers may vary based on the procedure used, the expertise and qualifications of the person performing the treatment, time and effort the procedure or treatment requires, and the amount of lip or dermal filler used (for example contouring and sculpting requires more) etc.

Lip Filler Market Segmentation

The global market for lip filler can be classified on the basis of product type, and end users. By product type, it can be bifurcated into Hyaluronic Acid based products, and Collagen based products, whereas, in terms of end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics.

Key Players in Lip Filler Market

Some of the key players in lip filler market are Mentor Worldwide LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Plc, and Inamed Corporation, etc.

The growing investments in research and development of cosmetic industry have been encouraging the market players to offer effective solutions to gain a competitive edge in the lip filler market.

Merz Aesthetics : The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018.

: The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018. Galderma: The Pharmaceutical Company launched two new dermal fillers last year. In December 2016, Galderma got FDA approval for: Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne, its two next-generation hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers. The brand calibrated the products for smoothness and consistent textures, delivering dual benefit of flexibility and distributed product integration.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/864/lip-filler-market