Lip Balm Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Lip Balm Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lip Balm Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Lip Balm market status and forecast, categorizes the global Lip Balm market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Lip Balm market is valued at 660 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Maybelline

L’Oreal

Burt’s Bees

Carmex

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solid Cream Lip Balm

Liquid Gel Lip Balm

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Lip balm for women

Lip balm for men

Lip balm for baby

Other dedicated lip balm

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Lip Balm Market Research Report 2018

1 Lip Balm Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lip Balm

1.2 Lip Balm Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Lip Balm Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Lip Balm Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Solid Cream Lip Balm

1.2.4 Liquid Gel Lip Balm

1.3 Global Lip Balm Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lip Balm Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Lip balm for women

1.3.3 Lip balm for men

1.3.4 Lip balm for baby

1.3.5 Other dedicated lip balm

1.4 Global Lip Balm Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Lip Balm Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Lip Balm (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Lip Balm Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Lip Balm Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global Lip Balm Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Maybelline

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Lip Balm Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Maybelline Lip Balm Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 L’Oreal

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Lip Balm Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 L’Oreal Lip Balm Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Burt’s Bees

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Lip Balm Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Carmex

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Lip Balm Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Carmex Lip Balm Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

