Lining Fabric Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

Lining Fabric Market Introduction

Lining fabric is an inner layer of fabric inserted into clothing, curtains, bags, etc. while sewing or tailoring. Lining fabric increases the life of clothing and makes it drape better & more comfortably. Lining fabric offers a neat finish and covers up the interfacing, raw edges of seams and other production details. Lining fabrics add liveliness to the garment. They reduce wearing strains on clothing and provide opacity. Lining fabrics also help garments to smoothly glide over the body or over other clothing items. Some of the lining fabric makes clothing static free and provide warmth when used as winter wears. Lining fabrics are available in a variety of colors and texture, which gives a fresh look and luxurious feel to the clothing item. Different types of lining fabrics serve different purposes, such as opacity, warmth in winter clothing, breathability in summer wears, etc. Along with these other properties, lining fabrics also offer shrink resistance. Taffeta is a popular lining fabric used as a lightweight lining in backpacks and jackets. Lining fabrics are used to make visually attractive products with contrasting and coordinating colored fabrics. Lining fabrics made from synthetic fibers require special care and may cause allergies to certain people. Most lining fabrics require dry cleaning. However, dry cleaning on a regular basis is expensive. Certain fibers used as lining fabrics lose their strength on prolonged exposure to water. Certain lining fabrics are sensitive to organic solvents and are sensitive to high temperatures and require special care during ironing.

Lining Fabric Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for trendy clothing is escalating the growth of the textile industry. Improving and changing fashion is giving rise to new types of clothing. Lining fabrics are widely used across the textile industry for a variety of clothing. Thus, the growing textile industry will lead to growing demand for lining fabrics. Growing per capita income is leading to increase in consumption of textile products, which in turn, is leading to growth in consumption of lining fabrics. Natural as well as synthetic fibers go under various chemical procedures during the production of lining fabrics. The chemical procedure involves additives, such as chemical softeners, bleaches, dyes, etc., which leads to water pollution. Some of the lining fabrics require special care and treatment for their maintenance, which is expensive. These aforementioned factors might act as restraining factor for the growth of the lining fabric market. Increase in the use of synthetic leather might dent the lining fabric market.

Lining Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

Regions, such as Asia Pacific, Western Europe and Latin America, hold a dominant share in the global textile production. Countries, such as China, India, Bangladesh, and European Union countries, such as Peru, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, are leading textile manufacturers, which make these regions prominent market for lining fabrics. The textile industry is growing in regions, such as Middle East and Africa, and thus, these regions can be considered as potential markets for lining fabrics. As compared to other regions, North America has a moderately growing textile industry and thus, the region will witness steady demand for lining fabrics.

Lining Fabric Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global lining fabric market identified across the value chain include:

Taiwan Dyeing & Fabric Co., Ltd

Ozege Mensucat

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

Nirmal Cloth House

Narayani Tex Fab

Shreeji Polyfab Pvt. Ltd.

Kundkund Textile

Union developing group of China Ltd.

Jerseytex Limited

Cosmo

Han International

Yunjie Textiles Co., Ltd.

