Lingerie 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Lingerie Market 2019

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

Scope of the Report:

China is the world’s largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

Global lingerie market is in a period of rapid development, the market capacity continues to increase, but at the same time also began intense competition. After completing a preliminary accumulation, many manufacturers are in a critical period of industrial upgrading and brand upgrades. With the development of the global economy, the future of the consumer market will show M type, focused on high-end and low-end, mid-market will be narrowed, the competition fierce.

The worldwide market for Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Lingerie in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Stores

Store Front

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lingerie Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bra

1.2.2 Knickers and Panties

1.2.3 Lounge Wear

1.2.4 Shape Wear

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Online Stores

1.3.2 Store Front

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hanesbrands Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hanesbrands Inc Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Fruit of the Loom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Fruit of the Loom Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Jockey International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jockey International Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Triumph International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Triumph International Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Victoria’s Secret

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Wacoal Holdings

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Lingerie Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Wacoal Holdings Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

