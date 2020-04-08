Linerless Labels Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Linerless Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends by Composition (facestock, Adhesives, and Topcoat), Printing Ink (Water-based Inks, UV-curable Inks, Solvent-based Inks, and Hot Melt-based Inks), Printing Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast 2023

Linerless Labels Market Scenario

The linerless label is pressure sensitive because it does not have backing paper. These labels have special release coating applied to the face of the label that allows to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. The demand for linerless labels is growing rapidly and is projected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period owing to growing demand from the food & beverage sector.

The global linerless labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the estimated period, 2017-2023.

Growing transportation and logistics sector across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Stringent government policies in the emerging economies due to increased awareness about food safety acts as a driver for the growth of linerless labels market. These labels are hassle less, liner, and zero waste product and are available in a variety of adhesives. They fits the exact need for the application, which boost the growth of the market further. Additionally, mounting demand for consumer goods product along with flexible packaging industry may provide various growth opportunities to the market to grow in the near future. However, fluctuating price of raw materials may hamper the growth of this market.

Linerless Labels Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the Linerless Labels Market are 3M company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Gipako (Europe), Hub Labels (U.S.), Cenveo Corporation (U.S.), Reflex Labels (U.K.), General Data Company Inc. (U.S.), Skanem AS (Norway), NAStar, Inc. (U.S.), NSD Labelling Group (U.K), and Raveenwood Packaging (U.K.)

Segmentation: Global Linerless Labels Market

Global linerless labels market is segmented based on composition, printing Ink, printing technology, application, and region. On the basis of the composition, the market is segmented into the face stock, adhesives, and topcoat. The face stock segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Facestock is a self-adhesive composite material and is used to print and increase the image of a brand. On the basis of the printing technology, the market has been segmented into the digital printing, flexographic printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and others. Digital printing accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This printing technology offers several benefits like high quality, cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. It uses inkjet printing to print images.

On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into food & beverage, consumer durables, personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others. The food & beverage is dominating the application segment of the global the linerless label market. Linerless labels have wide applications in the F&B industry due to the some added functionalities like retaining the integrity of a product and prevent food spoilage, improve product attributes such as look, taste, and aroma, along with increased shelf life.

Industry News

In April 2017, CCL Industries, a global leader in specialty label and packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of two European software powered online digital printing and direct-to-consumer business for its Avery Units. This acquisition is expected to create a significant market in Europe.

In August 2016, Bizerba a leading provider of weighing, slicing and labeling technology purchases 51% of the Canadian label manufacturer Tekno Label. This partnership helps the company to strengthen their position in the U.S. as the industry-leading provider of linerless, thermo-direct and quality labels.

In July 2015, Covers, a leading global packaging company has launched a new multi-layer label with printing capabilities that support new food information regulations (FIR).

