Linerless Labels Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2023

Global Linerless Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends, by Composition (facestock, Adhesives, and Topcoat), Printing Ink (Water-based Inks, UV-curable Inks, Solvent-based Inks, and Hot Melt-based Inks), Printing Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast 2023

Linerless Labels Market Overview

Linerless labels differentiate themselves from other labels by adhering to surfaces without a backer or liner. The low production costs of these labels as well as the increased volume of labels per roll can boost its demand exponentially. The global linerless labels market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers an array of trends and opportunities coupled with strategies by manufacturers to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players include

Skanem AS

Reflex Labels

3M Company

Hub Labels

Cenveo Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

NAStar Inc.

Constantia Flexible Group GMBH

Ravenwood Packaging

Gipako

General Data Company Inc.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc. and NSD Labelling Group

Industry News

May 2019 – Customer-based solutions are key to expanding the reach of companies. Keeping this in mind, R. R. Donnelley & Sons has acquired a 26-inch linerless press which can boost productivity. This allows the company in extending its range of services and expand its consumer base.

Market Prospects

According to MRFR, the global Linerless Labels Market is expected to exhibit 4.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 due to high demand from the food & beverage sector. The burgeoning demand from the food & beverage sector coupled with ecofriendly packaging is predicted to bode well for the market. Stringent policies put in place in emerging economies to prevent food contamination are projected to drive market demand exponentially. High demand for quality packaged foods with labels depicting product and nutrition information can work favorably for the linerless labels market.

Novel developments have arisen in the way of machines which can print labels efficiently. This is exemplified by the Madison Label Bander named after the company which can print labels in widths ranging from 1 to 3 inches. The retail sector can benefit from linerless labels which can assist workers in printing price tags, receipts, and aisle shelf labeling.

But lack of shape designs in these labels may limit the market growth.

Segmentation

The linerless labels market is segmented by composition, printing ink, and printing technology.

By composition, it is segmented into topcoat, adhesives, and facestock. The facestock segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. But adhesives can gain a larger market share due to demand for self-adhesive labels in retail and pharmaceutical sectors.

By printing ink, it is segmented into solvent-based inks, hot melt-based inks, UV-curable inks, and water-based inks.

By printing technology, it is segmented into digital printing, offset printing, lithography printing, flexographic printing, and others. Digital printing held the largest market share owing to benefits of high-quality ink and effective sustainable solutions.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the linerless labels market comprises North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to rapid growth of the retail sector. Rapid industrialization in sectors which require packing such as consumer goods is likely to push the demand for linerless labels. Increased purchasing power of consumers is playing a major role with Japan, China, and India contributing to the regional linerless labels market growth.

North America and Europe are regions which can reflect substantial market volume due to high demand in foods and beverages. The growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to bode well for both regions due to emphasis on transparency for consumer safety.

