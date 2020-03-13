Linear Slide Units Market is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2028

Linear slide units mark an emerging trend in factory automation and work on the linear motion technology. Employed in various industries, such as food & beverage, retail & e-commerce, machine building & SPMs (special purpose machines), automotive and others, linear slide units assist in typical applications where medium to low payload is required at a good speed and high acceleration. These units can work efficiently in harsh environments as well.

Linear slide units, considered under the scope of this study, have been mainly classified on the basis of pricing, drive, guide, capacity, application, end use, and region/country.

The global linear slide units market was valued at approximately US$ 1.8 Bn at the end of 2018. At an estimated CAGR of just under 7%, the linear slide units market is expected to observe robust growth in revenue over the forecast period.

Highlights – Linear Slide Units Market Segmental Analysis

By pricing, the medium range segment is expected to account for more than one-half of the market value share in the global linear slide units market as consumers in the global market prefer economical yet more efficient linear slide units for their plants. Premium linear slide units are used by consumers with high capital and customs requirements in the global linear slide unit market.

On the basis of a drive, the linear slide units market has been segmented into ball screw and belt drive. The ball screw segment is projected to grow at a considerable rate in the global market as Linear Slide Units are used with ball screws; however, when accuracy is not the foremost requirement, and speed with the ability to reiterate the operation is, then belt drives are the preferred option.

On the basis of capacity, the Linear Slide Units market has been segmented into less than 50 kg, between 50-100 kg, between 100-150 kg and above 150 kg. The less than 50 Kg segment is estimated to dominate the global linear slide units market with a value CAGR of 7.5% between 2018 and 2018, followed by the 50-100 kg segment. By application, the linear slide unit market has been segmented into pick & place, packaging, and inline production. The pick & place segment is expected to hold around 40% of the global linear slide units market value share by 2018 and expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period

By end use, food & beverage, packaging and machine building & SPM segments are projected to collectively account for more than a 60% value share in the global market. On the basis of region, India and East Asia are estimated to grow at significant rates in the global linear slide units market, owing to rapid industrialization and the substantial growth being witnessed in automotive component and metal fabrication industries.

The intensity of competition in the linear slide unit market is medium to high. There are a large number of big and medium players in the marketplace, which makes the linear slide units market fairly consolidated. However, more than 50% of the linear slide unit market is held by organized players. Key companies serving the linear slide units market are keen on launching new products and entering into expansion agreements to meet the fast-changing tastes and demands of consumers. Some of the key players active in the global Linear Slide Units market include Bosch Rexroth, Festo Group, SMC Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Igus, Phoenix Mecano AG, HIWIN Corporation, THK CO., LTD., and Thomson Industries Inc., among others.