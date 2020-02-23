Linear Motor Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Linear Motor Market Highlights

The Global Linear Motor Market was valued at USD 1,140.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,579.4 million by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 5.74%. Growth in semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to create demand for linear motor market during the forecast period. Growth of industrial automation across the globe is also driving the rapid adoption of linear motors. Linear motors have several advantages including low number of mechanical parts such as ball screw, belt, and other rack and pinion which reduces the maintenance cost of the system. Also, linear motors have other advantages such as zero backlash and fast response, easy integration and high speed along with high precision.

Linear Motor Market Key players

The key players in the linear motor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Aerotech Inc. (US), ETEL S.A (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (US), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), ESR Pollmeier GmbH (Germany), H2W Technologies Inc. (US), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kollmorgen Corporation (US), and KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH (Austria). These players contribute a major share in the growth of linear motor market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jenny Science AG (Switzerland), NTI AG LinMot (Switzerland) and Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Linear Motor Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into cylindrical linear motor, u-channel linear motor, flat-type linear motor. The flat-type linear motor is further bifurcated into slotless ironless, slotless iron and slotted iron. By application, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, semiconductor, packaging, machine tool, robotics, printing, medical and others.

Linear Motor Market Regional Analysis

The linear motor market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of linear motor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Linear motor has major applications in the semiconductor industry including wafer and die level packaging, wire bonding, lithography, process control, test and control equiment and wafer inspection system among others. Since Asia-Pacific is semiconductor hub with countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea contributing significant share, thus linear motor market is expected to experience high demand in Asia-pacific. Also, applications of linear motor in electronics industry such as electronic device manufacturing, sensor testing, panel inspection, glass (screen) inspection, metrology scanning, battery testing, laser line scan and non-contact inspection is also expected to create demand in asia-pacific region. Asia-pacific is followed by Europe, as this region is one of the largest contributors of linear motor components. North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

