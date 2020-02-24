Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.10% and Forecast to 2022

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is manufactured from linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in self-contained enclosed systems. LAS is majorly used as surfactants in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, industrial cleaners, and personal care products. LAS is an anionic surfactant type. Hence, it combines well with other anionic and non-ionic detergent bases. The raw materials used in LAS are mostly petroleum derivatives such as kerosene, benzene, sulfonic acid, and others.

The analysts forecast the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Solvay

• Clariant

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Lion Specialty Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

• Croda International

• Henkel

• Sasol

• Stepan Company

• Huntsman

• Reliance Industries

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Nippon Petrochemicals

• Indian Oil

Market driver

• Demand for commercial and household cleaning agents

Market challenge

• Volatility in the prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Emergence of APAC as a major consumer

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

