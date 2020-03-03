FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Lime Oil Market Assessment & Growth Forecast Examined during 2017-2022 | Key Players are Aromaaz International, Young Living Essentials Oils LC, Aksuvital, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the lime oil market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global lime oil market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2022.

Lime oil is one of the affordable essential oils compared to its other expensive counterparts, which enables it to secure a relatively larger consumer base over others in the essential oils landscape. With a substantial consumer mass preferring natural and organic over conventional food ingredients, natural essential oils are consistently witnessing a steadily growing trajectory. Even purchase decisions regarding processed food products are highly influenced by the demand for natural, non-chemical ingredients. Lime oil producers are increasingly focusing on introducing food grade lime oil variants for both flavoring as well as preservation applications. Commercial use of lime oil as a natural preservative has been first recorded in canned, frozen, and vacuum-packed foods, in addition to bottled beverages and fruit juices.

Of late, combinations of lime oil variants are being experimented in oral care products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. Moreover, producers are also formulating effective combinations of lime oil and other complementing essential oils in aroma-therapeutic applications. Research backs more effective action of the combination of two or more essential oils in therapeutic applications. Over 80% of the lime oil content is constituted by volatile compounds that predominantly account for the antimicrobial activity of lime oil. Key players in the global lime oil market space are thus focusing on preserving this part of lime oil at room temperature or within a higher temperature range, as these volatile components are often lost at higher temperatures.

Besides excellent purification properties, lime oil possesses exceptional antibacterial and disinfectant properties that make it an ideal candidate for formulating a wide range of household and personal care products. Incorporation of natural lime oil is perceived as an added value to conventionally used personal care products. Moreover, the capabilities of lime oil to help prevent hair loss, skin aging, and muscular weakness will continue to push the applicability of lime oil in anti-aging cosmetic products. Leading brands in the household care sector are already consuming substantial volumes of lime oil since the past decade. The lime oil sales revenue is poised to be pushed further by elevating adoption by beauty and personal care companies.

Antimicrobial, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties of lime oil will continue to extend the popularity of lime oil over the next few years. Furthermore, lime oil can readily ward off infections and accelerate wound healing, which are slated to improve the chances of adoption in the near future. Besides possessing an exceptional property of controlling infections of mouth, throat, urinary tract, and stomach, lime oil can help blood coagulation. Lime oil is an important ingredient of the combination of essential oils that are incorporated in treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and arthritis. Moreover, owing its energy boosting and mood lifting peculiarities, lime oil has been experiencing decent traction in aromatherapy over the past few years. Therapeutic applications of lime oil are likely to attract the revenue worth US$ 75 Mn by 2022 end, as indicated by the lime oil market report.

Europe’s lead in the global lime oil market is expected to be a continued trend over 2017-2022. Sustained lime oil consumption by an extensive range of end use industries based in Europe will fuel the growth of lime oil market within the continent. Through 2022, Europe’s market for lime oil is likely to expand at a 4.8% CAGR, prominently driven by high popularity of natural lime oil across Europe. F&B sector will continue to extend maximum contribution to European lime oil market in terms of revenue generation.

In an effort to retain and use volatile compounds in lime oil in food preservation applications, it is expected that leading food processing brands will strategically combine their conventional food preservation techniques with innovative packaging techniques so as to reap the benefits of volatile compounds that are present in lime oil. As therapeutic applications will remain the top opportunity generator for natural lime oil producers, the global market landscape for lime oil is poised to witness innovation in lime oil formulations and combinations extending the existing applications in therapeutic realm. The key companies operating in the global lime oil market include Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Aromaaz International, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Young Living Essentials Oils LC, Aksuvital, and Biolandes are some of the important competitors in the global lime oil market landscape, and have been profile in the global lime oil market report.

