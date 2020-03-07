Lightning Protection Systems Market Emerging Growth Factors by Top Companies ABB A.N. Wallis & Co Ltd Pentair Erico Kumwell Axis Electrical Components

Lightning protection system (LPS) is installed to provide a safe path for lightning energy from a lightning strike to reach earth and protect the structure or building from high voltage currents from the lighting strike. Today, lightning protection systems are in use on towers, space shuttle launch pad, factories and buildings. Lightning Protection System or LPS mainly consists of four parts, which are surge suppressors, copper air terminals, copper clad ground rods and copper cable. The cable and air terminals used are commonly made of copper, but aluminium can also be used for its manufacture. The cable and the ground rod are the most important parts of the lighting protection system as they allow the current to pass to the ground. Without a designated path, lightning may conduct through conductors installed in the building, which include cables, phone lines, gas pipes, phone, electric lines or water pipes to reach the ground. This is hazardous to the building as well as living beings.

There are mainly three types of lightning protection systems, namely lightning rod, lightning rod with the taut wire system and the lighting conductor with mashed cage system. The lightning rod type is a simple rod lightning protection system. In the lightning rod with taut wire system, wires are stretched above the building or structure, which is to be protected. This type of arrangement is used in special structures or a series of structures such as protection of high voltage overhead lines, military applications and space stations. The lighting conductor with the meshed cage includes many conductors fitted symmetrically all around the building. Its arrangement is done in the case of a highly exposed structures with the sensitive and conductive installation such as computer labs.

Lightning Protection Systems Market:Market Dynamics

Increasing construction of high rise structures with highly advanced electrical systems is driving the market of lightning protection system. Without the lighting protection systems, these structures are vulnerable to lightning due to the presence of conductors. Also, increasing industrialization, urbanization and stringent safety regulations mandate for public service facilities also contribute towards the growth of lightning protection systems market. Furthermore, development in the field of telecommunication resulting in the formation of large number of telecommunication infrastructures, which need protection from lightning, is expected to boost the global market of lightning protection systems in the forecast period.

Lightning Protection Systems Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation of globallightning protection systems market can be doneon the basis of type as follows: Lightning rod systems Lightning rod withtaut wire systems Lighting conductor with meshed cage systems

Segmentation of global lightning protection systems market can be doneon the basis of end use industry as follows: Construction industry Military Space and research Aviation industry Telecommunication industries Others



Lightning Protection Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant share in the global lightning protection systems market in terms of revenue. The lightning protection systems market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Growth in Asia-Pacific lightning protection systems market is mainly due to the rapid growth in the urbanization and the subsequent rising adoption of voltage sensitive home automation technologies, stringent building safety regulations and development of telecommunication infrastructure. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the global lightning protection systems market.

Lightning Protection Systems Market: Market Participants

