Lightning Arrester Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

A Lightning Arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.

Scope of the Report:

Lightning arrester product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In the last few years, the total number of new type of lightning arrester developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic lightning arrester still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported lightning arrester.

The worldwide market for Lightning Arrester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 1240 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Lightning Arrester in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDENï¼ˆTRIDELTAï¼‰

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Station Class(for substation)

Intermediate Class

Distribution Class(for transmission line)

Secondary Class

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transmission Line

Substation

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lightning Arrester product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lightning Arrester, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lightning Arrester in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lightning Arrester competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lightning Arrester breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lightning Arrester market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lightning Arrester sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

