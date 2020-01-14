Lighter Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lighter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Lighter is a portable device used to generate a flame. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition, and some provision for extinguishing the flame.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lighter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Current situation for global Lighter manufacturers is still full of complexity for the fierce challenge among the suppliers, resistant of smoking in large numbers of public areas, and gradually rising material price. Overall, Lighter industry is filled with opportunities and challenge.

The worldwide market for Lighter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BIC

Tokai

Clipper

Swedishmatch

Zippo

Visol

Colibri

Integral-style

S.T.Dupont

NingBo XINHAI

Zhuoye Lighter

Baide International

Focus

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Wenzhou Star

Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

Deko industrial

Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

Teampistol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas Lighter

Liquid Lighter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cigarette Lighter

Kitchen Lighter

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lighter market.

Chapter 1, to describe Lighter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Lighter, with sales, revenue, and price of Lighter, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Lighter, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Lighter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lighter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

