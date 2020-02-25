Light Towers Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2018 to 2027

The purpose of this rich study presented by Fact.MR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global light towers market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the light towers market during the forecast period.

Atlas Copco introduced a renewed version of the exclusive ultra-quiet LED light tower HiLight B5+ light tower in the year 2018. With noise levels as low as 55 dBA, this product is meant to be used for deployment in urban and residential segments. Wacker Neuson SE signed an agreement in the year 2017 to acquire KLC dealership in Slovakia. This strategic move of the organization was aimed at expanding its direct sales network in Europe. Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement in the year 2016 to acquire the German compact construction equipment business of Terex Corporation for approximately US$ 60 million. Generac Holdings Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of Mexico City-based Selmec Equipos Industriales S.A. de C.V. and its subsidiaries from private equity fund Enesa Energia S.A. de C.V. and Enesa S.A. de C.V. in the year 2018

The report on light towers market also profiles other players operating in the light towers market. These include Terex Corporation, Allightsykes Pty Ltd, Allmand Brothers Inc., Multiquip Inc., Westquip Diesel Sales, The Will-Burt Company, Wanco, Inc., and Inmesol Gensets, S.L.

The light towers market is moderately-consolidated landscape, with tier 1 players accounting for nearly 38-41% revenue share. Significant barriers for entering into the market such as high manufacturing costs and stringent environmental regulations have created favorable circumstances for the established players to retain their buoyancy in the light towers market space.

The tier 1 players remain highly attentive toward research and development for offering economically and environmentally responsible products and services in line with the end-user specifications. With mergers and acquisitions being key elements of their strategies, the tier 1 companies also remain oriented toward expansion of customer outreach with seamless product differentiation.

Shift from Traditional Laydown Mast to Vertical Mast Design – A Key Trend for Rental Companies

Companies offering light tower rental services are focusing on meeting end-user demand. With tremendous reformations witnessed by the light towers market in the past few years, the rental companies are vying to keep up with latest trends to get the best returns on their investments. One of such noticeable trends is the shift from traditional laydown mast to vertical mast design.

The vertical mast orientation, on the back of its upright position, facilitates transportation of maximum units per trailer, thereby resulting in reduced shipping costs. Moreover, a vertical mast also entails minimum set-up owing to its upright configuration, which helps in significant savings in terms of time. From the end user perspective, a vertical mast has been equally beneficial as it enhances safe and easy deployment on the job site with no congestion.

Resurgency in Outdoor Construction Spurring Adoption

Lighting requirements for outdoor construction sites are leading to increased adoption of light towers, which enables the workers to carry out their tasks till late evenings in a hassle-free manner. Safety remains one of the key factors necessitating adoption of light towers across outdoor construction sites to facilitate substantial illumination.

While the preference of fixed light towers remain unchanged, deployment of portable light towers is on a consistent rise across multiple construction sites. With the demand for portable light towers witnessing a sharp rise, it is highly evident that competition between the manufacturers will get intensified, in terms of offering the handiest products at affordable rates.

LED Lights Surge in Popularity with Enhanced Illumination and High Fuel Efficiency

End users, with an objective of having greater coverage of light, are showing a marked preference for LED lights and moving away from metal halide lights. LED lights continue to gain considerable prominence among contractors owing to their exceptional service life and instant on/off capabilities.

Another major feature of LED light responsible for fostering its popularity is longer life cycle as compared to that of a metal halide light, which results in enhanced performance. LED lights are also being highly sought-after on the back of their superlative fuel efficiency, twice as that of metal halide lights, which makes them capable of operating twice as long on the same quantity of fuel.

