Light Tower Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Light Tower Industry

This report studies the global Light Tower market status and forecast, categorizes the global Light Tower market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A light tower is a kind of mobile equipment which has high-intensity electric lamps used in construction, mining, road and bridge construction, emergency and disaster relief, general construction, oil and gas work, special events and other application fields.

There are some suppliers from North America, Europe, China and Japan. Among them, the production market share of North America is the largest, followed by Europe.

Generac is the largest player in the light tower industry, accounting for 16.91% revenue market share in 2015. In the light tower industry, Terex and Atlas Copco are also leading players, following Generac.

The main customers of light tower are the companies in many industries like construction leasing enterprises, Construction Company, Mining enterprises and Emergency Relief Department, etc.

The global Light Tower market is valued at 800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Generac

Terex

Atlas Copco

Wacker Neuson

Allmand

AllightSykes

Doosan Portable Power

Yanmar

Multiquip

JCB

Ocean’s King

Wanco

Pramac

Powerbaby

Ishikawa

Hangzhou Mobow

Zhenghui

XuSheng Illumination

GTGT

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Light Type

Metal Halide Lamps

Electrodeless Lamps

LED Lamps

By Power Source

Diesel Engine Light Tower

Battery Light Tower

Solar Light Tower

Hydrogen Light Tower

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Road and Bridge Construction

Emergency and Disaster Relief

Oil and Gas Work

Mining

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Light Tower capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Light Tower manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Light Tower are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Light Tower Manufacturers

Light Tower Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Light Tower Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Light Tower market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

