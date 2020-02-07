Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024)CubCrafters,Flight Design,Legend Aircraft,Tecnam

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a small aircraft that is simple to fly and that meets certain regulations set by a national aviation authority restricting weight and performance.

Geographically, the global Light Sport Aircraft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.3% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 39 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CubCrafters

Flight Design

Legend Aircraft

Tecnam

Cessna

Czech Sport Aircraft

Remos

Jabiru

CGS Aviation

Progressive Aerodyne

Aeroprakt

The Airplane Factory

BOT Aircraft

Aeroprakt Manufacturing

Ekolot

Kitfox Aircraft

LSA America

Market Products / Types:

S-LSA

E-LSA

Others

Market Applications / End-Users:

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the LIGHT SPORT AIRCRAFT (LSA) Market.

