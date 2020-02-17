Light Sensors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Light Sensors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Light Sensors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The need for inbuilt light sensors in the automotive sector for driver assistance and safety would drive the growth of the light sensors market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share by 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ams

Avago Technologies

Sharp

Stmicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Apple

Elan Microelectronic

Everlight Electronics

Heptagon

Maxim Integrated Products

Samsung Electronics

Sitronix Technology

Rohm

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Color Sensor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Appliance

Industry

Home Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Security

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Light Sensors Market Research Report 2018

1 Light Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light Sensors

1.2 Light Sensors Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Light Sensors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Light Sensors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ambient Light Sensor

1.2.4 Proximity Sensor

1.2.5 Color Sensor

1.3 Global Light Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Light Sensors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home Appliance

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Home Automation

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Entertainment

1.3.7 Security

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Light Sensors Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Light Sensors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Light Sensors (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Light Sensors Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Light Sensors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Light Sensors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ams

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ams Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Avago Technologies

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Avago Technologies Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sharp

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sharp Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Stmicroelectronics

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Stmicroelectronics Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Vishay Intertechnology

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Vishay Intertechnology Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Apple

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Apple Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Elan Microelectronic

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Elan Microelectronic Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Everlight Electronics

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Light Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Everlight Electronics Light Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

