Light Business Jet 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.68% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light business jet market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Light Business Jet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bombardier

• Embraer

• Textron Aviation

Other prominent vendors

• Cirrus Aircraft

• Honda Aircraft Company

• PILATUS AIRCRAFT

Market driver

• Preference toward leasing an aircraft over conventional procurement

Market challenge

• Planetary financial support for R&D

Market trend

• Adoption of 3D printing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type

• Global light business jet: Segmentation by aircraft type

• Global light business jet market for light jets

• Global light business jet market for super light jets

• Global light business jet market for very light jets

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global light business jet market: Segmentation by region

• Light business jet market in Americas

• Light business jet market in EMEA

• Light business jet market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenge

PART 10: Market trends

• Adoption of 3D printing

• Development of supersonic business jet

• Growing use of lightweight composites

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

