Light Business Jet 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.68% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light business jet market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Light Business Jet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bombardier
• Embraer
• Textron Aviation
Other prominent vendors
• Cirrus Aircraft
• Honda Aircraft Company
• PILATUS AIRCRAFT
Market driver
• Preference toward leasing an aircraft over conventional procurement
Market challenge
• Planetary financial support for R&D
Market trend
• Adoption of 3D printing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type
• Global light business jet: Segmentation by aircraft type
• Global light business jet market for light jets
• Global light business jet market for super light jets
• Global light business jet market for very light jets
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global light business jet market: Segmentation by region
• Light business jet market in Americas
• Light business jet market in EMEA
• Light business jet market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenge
PART 10: Market trends
• Adoption of 3D printing
• Development of supersonic business jet
• Growing use of lightweight composites
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
