Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

Overview of Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market: A lifeguard is a rescuer who supervises the safety and rescue of swimmers, surfers, and other water sports participants such as in a swimming pool, water park, beach or river. Lifeguards are strong swimmers and trained in CPR/AED first aid, certified in water rescue using a variety of aids and equipment depending on requirements of their particular venue.

Equipment used by lifeguards will vary depending on the location and specific conditions encountered, however certain equipmentis relatively universal such as a whistle for attracting the attention of the public or other members of the team, a first aid kit and rescue aids. Other equipment includes, but is not limited to, rescue cans, rescue tubes, rescue boards, spinal boards, AEDs, trauma bags, and oxygen.

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Lifeguard Rescue Equipment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Adolph Kiefer & Associates

eLifeguard

Everondack

Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards

DionBennett

Spectrum Aquatics

S.R.Smith

Antiwave Pool Products

Kracka Surf Craft

Hansen Protection

H3O Water Sports

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Stormy Lifejackets

Secumar

Seasafe Systems

C4 Waterman

On the basis of Product Type, Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, covers:

Rescue tubes and cans

Lifeguard chairs

Lifeguard jackets

Spineboard rescue equipment

Rescue boards

On the basis on the end users/applications, Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Swimming Pool

Outdoor

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market report provides regional analysis & forecast (2013-2025) including following regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

