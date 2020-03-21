Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A lifeguard is a rescuer who supervises the safety and rescue of swimmers, surfers, and other water sports participants such as in a swimming pool, water park, beach or river. Lifeguards are strong swimmers and trained in CPR/AED first aid, certified in water rescue using a variety of aids and equipment depending on requirements of their particular venue.

Equipment used by lifeguards will vary depending on the location and specific conditions encountered, however certain equipmentis relatively universal such as a whistle for attracting the attention of the public or other members of the team, a first aid kit and rescue aids. Other equipment includes, but is not limited to, rescue cans, rescue tubes, rescue boards, spinal boards, AED’s, trauma bags, and oxygen.

The global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Lifeguard Rescue Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lifeguard Rescue Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Adolph Kiefer & Associates

eLifeguard

Everondack

Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards

DionBennett

Spectrum Aquatics

S.R.Smith

Antiwave Pool Products

Kracka Surf Craft

Hansen Protection

H3O Water Sports

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Stormy Lifejackets

Secumar

Seasafe Systems

C4 Waterman

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342646-global-lifeguard-rescue-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Rescue tubes and cans

Lifeguard chairs

Lifeguard jackets

Spineboard rescue equipment

Rescue boards

Market size by End User

Swimming Pool

Outdoor

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Manufacturers

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342646-global-lifeguard-rescue-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Rescue tubes and cans

1.4.3 Lifeguard chairs

1.4.4 Lifeguard jackets

1.4.5 Spineboard rescue equipment

1.4.6 Rescue boards

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Swimming Pool

1.5.3 Outdoor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adolph Kiefer & Associates

11.1.1 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.1.5 Adolph Kiefer & Associates Recent Development

11.2 eLifeguard

11.2.1 eLifeguard Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 eLifeguard Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 eLifeguard Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.2.5 eLifeguard Recent Development

11.3 Everondack

11.3.1 Everondack Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Everondack Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Everondack Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.3.5 Everondack Recent Development

11.4 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards

11.4.1 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.4.5 Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards Recent Development

11.5 DionBennett

11.5.1 DionBennett Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 DionBennett Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 DionBennett Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.5.5 DionBennett Recent Development

11.6 Spectrum Aquatics

11.6.1 Spectrum Aquatics Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Spectrum Aquatics Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Spectrum Aquatics Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.6.5 Spectrum Aquatics Recent Development

11.7 S.R.Smith

11.7.1 S.R.Smith Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 S.R.Smith Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 S.R.Smith Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.7.5 S.R.Smith Recent Development

11.8 Antiwave Pool Products

11.8.1 Antiwave Pool Products Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Antiwave Pool Products Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Antiwave Pool Products Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.8.5 Antiwave Pool Products Recent Development

11.9 Kracka Surf Craft

11.9.1 Kracka Surf Craft Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Kracka Surf Craft Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Kracka Surf Craft Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.9.5 Kracka Surf Craft Recent Development

11.10 Hansen Protection

11.10.1 Hansen Protection Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Hansen Protection Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Hansen Protection Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Products Offered

11.10.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)