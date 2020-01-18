Life Sciences Software Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Life Sciences Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Life Sciences Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Sciences Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Life science deals with the scientific study of organisms such as microorganism, human being, and animals. It includes broad range of areas of study such as biology, anatomy, health sciences, and medical sciences. The software used in life science allows a user to increase efficacy & reduce the cost of deploying valuable IT infrastructure. For instance, software as a service (SaaS) model for life science offers a pay per use model, which provides more feasibility to store patient data.

Rise in need for the improvement of operational efficiency and enhanced performance of the organization by collection & management of data efficiently by using life sciences software drive the growth of the global life sciences software market. However, high cost associated with the implementation of software impedes the market growth. Adoption of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategies among various life sciences companies is expected to offer a major opportunity for market expansion.

In 2017, the global Life Sciences Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

QuintilesIMS Incorporated

Autodesk Inc

PAREXEL International Corporation

Model N

Dassault Systèmes

CSC

International Business Machines Corp

SAP SE

Veeva Systems

Medidata Solutions, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Life Sciences Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Life Sciences Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.+

