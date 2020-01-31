Life Science Microscopy Devices Market : Global Forecast Over 2024

Prevalence of Fierce Competition to Negatively Impact Demand for Optical Microscopes

Based on device type, the global life science microscopy devices market was dominated by optical microscopes in 2015. The high demand for these microscopes across research laboratories in emerging nations and their increasing applications in clinical/pathology and pharmacology & toxicology, besides their low cost are key reasons behind them constituting the key device category. In 2015, the optical microscopes segment held the dominant share of 51.9% in the overall market. However, due to the prevalence of fierce competition and the entry of new players, growth witnessed in this segment is likely to get restrained in the coming years.

Electron microscopes emerged as the second-leading segment based on device type in 2015. However, in terms of volume the scanning probe microscopes segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the same year.

Rising Research Funding to Seal North America’s Dominance as Leading Region

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the key market segments. Among these regions, North America held the dominant share of 47.3% in the global life science microscopy market in 2015. Their rising funding towards research and development activities in life science and biomedical research will aid the market’s expansion in North America in the coming years. Europe, in the same year emerged as the second-leading regional market for life science microscopy devices. However, TMR forecasts the Asia Pacific market to exhibit the highest CAGR during course of the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global life science microscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Bruker Corporation, JOEL Ltd., FEI Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmBH, Cameca SAS, and NT-MDT, among others.

