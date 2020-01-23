Licensed Merchandise Market 2019-2025: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Report Title On: Global Licensed Merchandise Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Overview of Licensed Merchandise Market: In the broadest sense, merchandising is any practice which contributes to the sale of products to a retail consumer. At a retail in-store level, merchandising refers to the variety of products available for sale and the display of those products in such a way that it stimulates interest and entices customers to make a purchase.

In marketing, one of the definitions of merchandising is the practice in which the brand or image from one product or service is used to sell another. Trademarked brand names, logos, or character images are licensed to manufacturers of products such as toys or clothing, which then make items in or emblazoned with the image of the license, hoping theyll sell better than the same item with no such image. For the owners of the IP (intellectual property) in question, merchandising is a very popular source of revenue, due to the low cost of letting a third party manufacture the merchandise, while the IP owners collect the merchandising fees.

Fanatics

G-III Apparel Group

Hasbro

NBCUniversal Media

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Adidas

Bioworld

Cartoon Network

Columbia Sportswear

DreamWorks Animations

Discovery Consumer Products

Entertainment One

Everlast Worldwide

Hanesbrands

Knights Apparel

Mattel

Nike

Prada

Puma

Rainbow

Ralph Lauren

Reebok

Sanrio

Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products

Under Armour

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Video games

Home decoration

Entertainment

Corporate trademarks

Fashion

Sports

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

