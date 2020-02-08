Library Management System Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The study of the “Library Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Library management system is a resource planning and enterprise management software, used to operate and manage the huge amount of data generated from libraries. It is also used to track bills, books, and customers who have borrowed books from the library. Currently, to reduce the complexities in libraries, non-academic institutions and universities are deploying library management software. Additionally, library management system also helps in reducing operational cost, increasing efficiency, and providing easy access to the huge amount of data available in the library. The library management system helps a librarian to maintain all types of books, journals, newspaper’s counts, and member information including profiles, penalties, payments, and other financial transactions. Library management software includes some operations such as filtering the data, sorting, finding information across the huge data field, and editing of data.

The global library management system market is mainly driven by rise in need for automation of library management functions to manage informational resources. Additionally, growing demand for quick access to libraries through mobiles, tablets, and other digital platforms further drives the market globally. Further, increasing demand for automatic database management systems in libraries, mainly in public libraries is another driving factor which is anticipated to boost the growth of the library management system market. Moreover, growing adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) based library management system is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the library management software market in the near future. This is primarily because SaaS-based library management systems help in managing library operations including selection, circulation, data management, reporting, cataloging, and mobility.

Rising demand for on-premises solutions to provide comfort and a pleasant environment along with increasing footfall of students is expected to fuel the growth of the library management system market. However, rising concerns about data security is one of the major factors which is expected to restrain the growth of the library management system market around the globe. Further, increase in adoption of open-source library management software is another restraining factor which impacts the growth of the library management system market across the world.

The global library management system market can be segmented based on component, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on component, the library management system market can be classified into software and services. Among these components, services are segmented further into library automation, barcode generation, database management, and transaction management. In terms of deployment, the global library management system market can be categorized into on- premise, and cloud. In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into school libraries, public libraries, academic libraries, educational institutes, corporate libraries, and others.

Based on region, the global library management system market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising demand for library management systems among small & medium libraries in the region. Furthermore, the library management system market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a substantial pace. In the Asia Pacific region, increasing number of educational institutions and a rising focus of the institutes on enhancing the quality of learning is expected to create new demand for automated solutions including library management system.

Major players operating in the global library management system market are Civica Group Limited, Infor, Inc., Insights Informatics Pty Ltd., Invenio Business Solutions Private Limited, Libramatic, Lucidea Corporation, PrimaSoft PC, Inc., Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc., Innovative Interfaces, Inc., ProQuest LLC, Sirsi Corporation, Insignia Software, Axiell Group AB, Capita plc., CR2 Technologies Limited, Evergreen Limited, Follett Corporation, Soutron, Tech-Receptives Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , and PowerSchool Group LLC.

