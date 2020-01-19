Li-Fi Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Li-Fi Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Li-Fi Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Li-Fi Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Li-Fi Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Li-Fi is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position. In its present state only LED lamps can be used for the transmission of visible light.

In terms of its end use the technology is similar to Wi-Fi. The key technical difference is that Wi-Fi uses radio frequency to transmit data. Using light to transmit data allows Li-Fi to offer several advantages like working across higher bandwidth, working in areas susceptible to electromagnetic interference (e.g. aircraft cabins, hospitals) and offering higher transmission speeds.

In 2018, the global Li-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Li-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Li-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE

LVX System

Oledcomm

Philips

pureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

LightPointe Communications

Luciom

Outstanding Technology

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703587-global-li-fi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market analysis by product type

Bidirectional Transmission

Unidirectional Transmission

Market analysis by market

Retail

Consumer electronics

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Defense and security

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Li-Fi Manufacturers

Li-Fi Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Li-Fi Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3703587-global-li-fi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Bidirectional Transmission

1.4.3 Unidirectional Transmission

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-Fi Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Consumer electronics

1.5.4 Automotive and transportation

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Defense and security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Li-Fi Market Size

2.2 Li-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Li-Fi Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Li-Fi Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

…..

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 GE

9.1.1 GE Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.1.4 GE Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 GE Recent Development

9.2 LVX System

9.2.1 LVX System Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.2.4 LVX System Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 LVX System Recent Development

9.3 Oledcomm

9.3.1 Oledcomm Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.3.4 Oledcomm Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

9.4 Philips

9.4.1 Philips Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.4.4 Philips Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Philips Recent Development

9.5 pureLiFi

9.5.1 pureLiFi Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.5.4 pureLiFi Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 pureLiFi Recent Development

9.6 Avago Technologies

9.6.1 Avago Technologies Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.6.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

9.7 Axrtek

9.7.1 Axrtek Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.7.4 Axrtek Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Axrtek Recent Development

9.8 ByteLight

9.8.1 ByteLight Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.8.4 ByteLight Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 ByteLight Recent Development

9.9 Casio

9.9.1 Casio Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.9.4 Casio Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 Casio Recent Development

9.10 IBSENtelecom

9.10.1 IBSENtelecom Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.10.4 IBSENtelecom Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 IBSENtelecom Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)