Li-Fi 2018 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Applications, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Li-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Li-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

Li-Fi is a technology for wireless communication between devices using light to transmit data and position. In its present state only LED lamps can be used for the transmission of visible light.

In terms of its end use the technology is similar to Wi-Fi. The key technical difference is that Wi-Fi uses radio frequency to transmit data. Using light to transmit data allows Li-Fi to offer several advantages like working across higher bandwidth, working in areas susceptible to electromagnetic interference (e.g. aircraft cabins, hospitals) and offering higher transmission speeds.

The key players covered in this study

GE

LVX System

Oledcomm

Philips

pureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

LightPointe Communications

Luciom

Outstanding Technology

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342648-global-li-fi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market analysis by product type

Bidirectional Transmission

Unidirectional Transmission

Market analysis by market

Retail

Consumer electronics

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Defense and security

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Li-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Li-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342648-global-li-fi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Li-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Bidirectional Transmission

1.4.3 Unidirectional Transmission

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-Fi Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Consumer electronics

1.5.4 Automotive and transportation

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Defense and security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Li-Fi Market Size

2.2 Li-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Li-Fi Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Li-Fi Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Li-Fi Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Li-Fi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Li-Fi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Li-Fi Market

3.5 Key Players Li-Fi Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Li-Fi Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 GE

9.1.1 GE Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.1.4 GE Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 GE Recent Development

9.2 LVX System

9.2.1 LVX System Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.2.4 LVX System Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 LVX System Recent Development

9.3 Oledcomm

9.3.1 Oledcomm Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.3.4 Oledcomm Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

9.4 Philips

9.4.1 Philips Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.4.4 Philips Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Philips Recent Development

9.5 pureLiFi

9.5.1 pureLiFi Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.5.4 pureLiFi Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 pureLiFi Recent Development

9.6 Avago Technologies

9.6.1 Avago Technologies Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.6.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

9.7 Axrtek

9.7.1 Axrtek Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.7.4 Axrtek Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Axrtek Recent Development

9.8 ByteLight

9.8.1 ByteLight Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.8.4 ByteLight Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 ByteLight Recent Development

9.9 Casio

9.9.1 Casio Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.9.4 Casio Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 Casio Recent Development

9.10 IBSENtelecom

9.10.1 IBSENtelecom Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Li-Fi Introduction

9.10.4 IBSENtelecom Revenue in Li-Fi Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 IBSENtelecom Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com