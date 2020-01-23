Leuprolide Acetate Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

This report studies the global market size of Leuprolide Acetate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Leuprolide Acetate in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Leuprolide Acetate market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Leuprolide acetate is a synthetic nonapeptide that is a potent gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor (GnRHR) agonist used for diverse clinical applications, including the treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, central precocious puberty and in vitro fertilization techniques. Leuprolide acetate is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin.
Leuprorelin was approved for medical use in the United States in 1985. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. In the United Kingdom a monthly dose costs the NHS about 75.24 pounds. In the United States the equivalent dose has a wholesale cost of 1,011.93 USD.
In 2017, the global Leuprolide Acetate market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Leuprolide Acetate include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Leuprolide Acetate include
Tolmar Pharmaceuticals
Varian Pharmed
Avenit
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Livzon Pharmaceutical
Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical
Soho-YImIng
AbbVie
Sanofi
Astellas Pharma
Abbott
Merck
Pfizer
Market Size Split by Type
Intramuscular
Subcutaneous
Market Size Split by Application
Prostate Cancer
Precocious
Uterine Fibroid
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Leuprolide Acetate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Leuprolide Acetate market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Leuprolide Acetate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Leuprolide Acetate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Leuprolide Acetate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Leuprolide Acetate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Leuprolide Acetate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.