LEUKEMIA CANCER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global leukemia cancer market is expected to show high growth during 2018-2023. High incidence rate of blood cancers and rise in incidence of leukaemia across the globe will drive the leukemia market. Leukaemia cancer starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow. It causes the over-production of abnormal white blood cells. Leukaemia is commonly caused due to exposure to radiations, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and environmental factors. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising development of new drugs and therapeutics will drive the market in near future. According to WHO, globally the leukemia cancer is considered to be the most common blood cancer. Many companies are developing innovative medicines targeted against leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. These newly developed medications are currently in human clinical trials or being reviewed by the US FDA.

The global leukaemia cancers market is analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The North America market for leukemia is predicted to experience high growth throughout the forecast period due to high incidence rate of blood cancers in the US and increasing investments in R&D to explore the leukemia market. In addition, Europe have been significantly contributing in the market attributed to the increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising development of new drugs and therapeutics. In addition, the advancements in technology and favourable government policies and initiatives are projected to strengthen leukemia market in Europe during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies is considered to generate promising development prospects for the market players in Asia Pacific. The increasing contribution from China, India, and Japan and the rising investments for R&D programs are projected to encourage the growth of the leukemia market in Asia Pacific during 2018-2023.

Some of the leukaemia cancer market players such as Biogen, Inc., Glaxosmithkline PLC, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG, Takeda Oncology and Teva Pharmaceuticals are contributing significantly into the growth of the market. The companies perform different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, partnership & collaboration to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2017, Novartis received the FDA approval for a CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah (TM) (CTL019), for children and young adults with B-cell ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) that is refractory or has relapsed at least twice.

Market Segmentation

Global leukaemia cancer market research and analysis by type

Global leukaemia cancer market research and analysis by diagnostic and monitor

Global leukaemia cancer market research and analysis by treatment

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global leukemia cancer market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global leukemia cancer market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global leukemia cancer market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGH INCIDENCE RATE OF BLOOD CANCERS IN THE US

3.1.2. RISING CASES OF LEUKAEMIA DUE TO CHANGE IN LIFESTYLE AND ENVIRONMENT

3.1.3. INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN R&D TO EXPLORE THE LEUKEMIA MARKET

3.1.4. DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DRUGS AND THERAPEUTICS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. ADVERSE EFFECTS OF TREATMENT

3.2.2. HIGH COST OF TREATMENT

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO CURB CANCER

3.3.2. EMERGENCE OF INNOVATIVE THERAPEUTICS

3.3.3. IMPROVING CANCER CARE RATES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL LEUKEMIA CANCER MARKET ON THE BASIS OF TYPE

4.1.1. ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA (AML)

4.1.2. CHRONIC MYELOID LEUKAEMIA (CML)

4.1.3. ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA (ALL)

4.1.4. CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA (CLL)

4.2. GLOBAL LEUKEMIA CANCER MARKET ON THE BASIS OF DIAGNOSE AND MONITOR

4.2.1. BLOOD TESTS

4.2.2. BONE MARROW TESTS

4.2.3. IMAGING TESTS

4.2.4. LYMPH NODE BIOPSY

4.2.5. LUMBAR PUNCTURE

4.2.6. URINE TESTS

4.3. GLOBAL LEUKEMIA CANCER MARKET ON THE BASIS OF TREATMENT

4.3.1. CHEMOTHERAPY

4.3.2. RADIATION THERAPY

4.3.3. TARGETED THERAPY

4.3.4. BIOLOGICAL THERAPY

4.3.5. STEM CELL TRANSPLANT

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

Continued…….

