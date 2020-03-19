Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Deutsche Post, FedEx, KUEHNE + NAGEL, XPO Logistics

shipments contain lesser quantity in comparison to full truckload (FTL). To reduce the cost to the shipper, an LTL carrier will consolidate several LTL shipments on the same truck.
The analysts forecast the Global less-than-truckload (LTL) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from operations of carriers such as long-haul, superregional, and regional carriers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Deutsche Post
• FedEx
• KUEHNE + NAGEL
• United Parcel Service of America
• XPO Logistics
Market driver
• Advances of e-commerce in retail sector
Market challenge
• Pricing of LTL carriers
Market trend
• Emergence of big data
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CARRIER TYPE
• Segmentation by carrier type
• Comparison by carrier type
• Long-haul carriers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Superregional carriers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Regional carriers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by carrier type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VOLUME
• Segmentation by volume
• Heavy LTL volume
• Light LTL volume
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of big data
• Rise in last mile logistics
• Growing utilization of TMS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Deutsche Post
• FedEx
• KUEHNE + NAGEL
• United Parcel Service of America
• XPO Logistics
Continued…..
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
