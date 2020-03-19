Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Deutsche Post, FedEx, KUEHNE + NAGEL, XPO Logistics

Less-than-truckload (LTL) is a transportation service that is used for shipping relatively small loads of freight. LTLshipments contain lesser quantity in comparison to full truckload (FTL). To reduce the cost to the shipper, an LTL carrier will consolidate several LTL shipments on the same truck.

The analysts forecast the Global less-than-truckload (LTL) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from operations of carriers such as long-haul, superregional, and regional carriers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Deutsche Post

• FedEx

• KUEHNE + NAGEL

• United Parcel Service of America

• XPO Logistics