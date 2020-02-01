Lemonade Concentrate Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2028

Lemonade Concentrate Market is expected to rise with a single digit growth rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.

The beverage industry has witnessed significant development in recent years. A large number of people are focusing on going out and exploring new beverages. The preference of people towards instant beverages has increased. The demand for a wide number of concentrate to make beverage has increased. One such type of concentrate is lemonade concentrate. The lemonade concentrate is available in two forms namely pink and white. The lemonade concentrate provides a small dose of vitamin B & vitamin C which is an essential nutrient for the human body. When consumed without sugar, the concentrate also helps to improve the digestive system. It also helps with the kidney stone. Such factors are driving the growth of lemonade concentrate market.

The significant growth of the food and beverage industry due to health food trends has created wide opportunities for vendors in the lemonade concentrate market to manufacture a variety of concentrates. Manufacturers are also focusing on investing in marketing and advertisement of the lemonade concentrate to gain a competitive edge in the market. The rise in consumption of instant juices and fruit drinks is the latest trends in the lemonade concentrate market.

Lemonade Concentrate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The consumer trends and preferences for food and beverages are changing. The rapid pace of life of working people has led to an increasing demand for instant juices and beverages. The lemonade concentrate provides various health benefits such as lowering the risk of heart disease, arthritis, and cancer. Such factors are driving the growth of lemonade concentrate market. The lemonade concentrate can be easily prepared at home and is also one of the most preferred tastes amongst beverages. It also provides mineral contents to the body. These factors are furthermore driving the growth of lemonade concentrate market.

The shelf life of lemonade concentrate is very small. Thus, a large amount of product is wasted if not sold or consumed on time. This becomes challenging for manufacturers to determine the amount of concentrate to be manufactured. Also, small shelf life restrains consumers to purchase it. High consumption of lemon juice makes bones weak. Such factors are hampering the growth of lemonade concentrate market.

Lemonade Concentrate Market: Segmentation

The lemonade concentrate market can be categorized on the basis of type, packaging type, and sales channel. On the basis of the type in the lemonade concentrate market, the demand for Fruit lemonade concentrate is expected to rise since it gives a taste of the fresh beverage. On the basis of packaging type, the bottle segment is expected to have a high share in the market since. On the basis of the sales channel, the sales of lemonade concentrate through online retailers is expected to rise due to a large number of discounts and other offers provided by this sales channel.

Lemonade Concentrate market can be segmented on the basis of type:

Frozen Lemonade Concentrate

Fruit Lemonade Concentrate

Lemonade Concentrate market can be segmented on the basis of Packaging Type:

Can

Box

Bottle

Others

Lemonade Concentrate market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Others

Lemonade Concentrate Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Lemonade Concentrate market are Nielsen Citrus Products Company, Inc., Citromax S.A.C.I., Euroberry Marketing SA, Good Scents Inc., Cannata’s Super Market, Inc., CitroGlobe, Old Orchard Brands, LLC., The Minute Maid Company, Slo-Jo and Kiril Mischeff Ltd.

