Lemon Juice Concentrate Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Lemon Juice Concentrate:

Lemon juice concentrate is obtained by the extraction of the juice from lemons, following which the juice is further heated for some time to remove water, thus resulting in the formation of lemon juice concentrate. Lemon juice concentrate has several applications in the food and beverage industry. Lemon juice concentrate is used while preparing squashes, jams, juices, jellies, etc. Lemon juice concentrate is stored at very low temperature to preserve its nutritive value for a long duration.

The demand for lemon juice concentrate in the beverage processing industry

Busy lifestyle and increase in awareness about the maintenance of health among consumers are some of the factors that are likely to drive the lemon juice concentrate market. Due to a busy lifestyle, consumers prefer to use food products that are highly nutritive and easy to consume, which has given rise to the trend of consuming juices. Moreover, food and beverage companies are developing a variety of flavours of juices and are looking for safe and nutritive food ingredients that can help enhance the quality of products. Lemon juice concentrate is easy to use, contains minerals, vitamins, etc., and provides a softer taste than lemon powder, due to which it can be used by the manufacturers of food and beverages, which is likely to boost the lemon juice concentrate market.

Request Sample Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8634

Lemon juice concentrate is also available in powder form, owing to which it is easy to handle, store and transport. Some of the major concerns of the food and beverage industry are the quality of products, which is likely to change in case of alterations food ingredients. Hence, players in the food & beverage industry prefer to use food ingredients that have a long shelf-life, due to which lemon juice concentrate is in high demand in this industry.

The production of lemon juice concentrate depends upon the quality and availability of lemons, which is likely to get affected by changes in the weather, and this is likely to act as a major factor restraining the growth of the lemon juice concentrate market. For instance, in 2014, Argentina’s lemon harvest was badly affected due to frost, which affected the production of lemon juice concentrate in the country.

Global Lemon Juice Concentrate: Segmentation:

Lemon juice concentrate segmentation on the basis of the form:

Liquid

Powder

Lemon juice concentrate segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Lemon juice concentrate segmentation on the basis of the end use:

Food industry Baby foods Confectioneries Bakery products Others

Beverages

Others (e.g. Nutraceuticals, etc.)

Lemon juice concentrate segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Online retail

Supermarkets

Others (e.g. specialty stores, etc.)

Global Lemon Juice Concentrate: Key Players

Some of the key players in the lemon juice concentrate market are Kiril Mischeff, Döhler, Cobell, CitroGlobe, Lemon Concentrate, SunOpta, Asia Farm F&B Pte Ltd., Prodalim Group and Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. Lemon juice concentrate is incorporated by The Coca-Cola Company in products such as Minute Maid Nimbu Fresh, etc. The company also prepares lemon juice from lemon juice concentrate, which is further incorporated its products, which include Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, etc.

Request Report toc @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8634

Global Lemon Juice Concentrate: Key Developments

In 2018, Red Bull launched a new line of drinks that have natural and complex flavours. The Ginger Ale drink contains ingredients from natural sources such as organic lemon juice concentrate.

Numerous companies are focusing on developing efficient extraction technology to enhance the nutritive value and the shelf life of lemon juice concentrate.