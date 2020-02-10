LEISURE CENTERS GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2023

A leisure centre in the UK, Ireland, Australia (also called aquatic centres) and Canada is a purpose built building or site, usually owned and operated by the city, borough council or municipal district council, where people go to keep fit or relax through using the facilities.

The increase in disposable income of people in different industries and regions has promoted the growth of the market. The leisure center market is believed to promote job creation and create multiple job opportunities to stimulate economic growth. The market is expected to re-stimulate the growth of tourism.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Leisure Centers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Leisure Centers market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Leisure Centers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Elderly Based

Middle-aged Man Based

Young People Based

Child Based

Segmentation by application:

Entertainment

Travel

Accommodation

Sports

Gaming

Eating and Drinking

Cultural Activities

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Bourne Leisure

Castle leisure

INOX Leisure

Olympiad leisure centers

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Walt Disney Parks & Hotels

Merlin Entertainments

Birtley Leisure Centre

Blaydon Leisure Centre

Fairfield Leisure Centre

Lakeside Leisure Centre

Heworth Leisure Centre

Prairiewood Leisure Centre

Kallang Leisure Centre

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Leisure Centers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Leisure Centers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Leisure Centers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Leisure Centers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

