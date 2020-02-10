LEISURE CENTERS GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2023

A leisure centre in the UK, Ireland, Australia (also called aquatic centres) and Canada is a purpose built building or site, usually owned and operated by the city, borough council or municipal district council, where people go to keep fit or relax through using the facilities.
The increase in disposable income of people in different industries and regions has promoted the growth of the market. The leisure center market is believed to promote job creation and create multiple job opportunities to stimulate economic growth. The market is expected to re-stimulate the growth of tourism.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Leisure Centers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Leisure Centers market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Leisure Centers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Elderly Based
Middle-aged Man Based
Young People Based
Child Based
Segmentation by application:
Entertainment
Travel
Accommodation
Sports
Gaming
Eating and Drinking
Cultural Activities
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Bourne Leisure
Castle leisure
INOX Leisure
Olympiad leisure centers
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
Walt Disney Parks & Hotels
Merlin Entertainments
Birtley Leisure Centre
Blaydon Leisure Centre
Fairfield Leisure Centre
Lakeside Leisure Centre
Heworth Leisure Centre
Prairiewood Leisure Centre
Kallang Leisure Centre
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Leisure Centers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Leisure Centers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Leisure Centers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Leisure Centers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Leisure Centers Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Leisure Centers Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Leisure Centers Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Leisure Centers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Elderly Based
2.2.2 Middle-aged Man Based
2.2.3 Middle-aged Woman Based
2.2.4 Young People Based
2.2.5 Child Based
2.3 Leisure Centers Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Leisure Centers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Entertainment
2.4.2 Travel
2.4.3 Accommodation
2.4.4 Sports
2.4.5 Gaming
2.4.6 Eating and Drinking
2.4.7 Cultural Activities
2.4.8 Other
2.5 Leisure Centers Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Leisure Centers by Players
3.1 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Leisure Centers Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Leisure Centers Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Leisure Centers Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Bourne Leisure
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.1.3 Bourne Leisure Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Bourne Leisure News
11.2 Castle leisure
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.2.3 Castle leisure Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Castle leisure News
11.3 INOX Leisure
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.3.3 INOX Leisure Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 INOX Leisure News
11.4 Olympiad leisure centers
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.4.3 Olympiad leisure centers Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Olympiad leisure centers News
11.5 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.5.3 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment News
11.6 Walt Disney Parks & Hotels
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.6.3 Walt Disney Parks & Hotels Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Walt Disney Parks & Hotels News
11.7 Merlin Entertainments
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.7.3 Merlin Entertainments Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Merlin Entertainments News
11.8 Birtley Leisure Centre
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.8.3 Birtley Leisure Centre Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Birtley Leisure Centre News
11.9 Blaydon Leisure Centre
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.9.3 Blaydon Leisure Centre Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Blaydon Leisure Centre News
11.10 Fairfield Leisure Centre
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Leisure Centers Product Offered
11.10.3 Fairfield Leisure Centre Leisure Centers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Fairfield Leisure Centre News
11.11 Lakeside Leisure Centre
11.12 Heworth Leisure Centre
……Continued
