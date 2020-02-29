LEGAL BILLING SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Legal Billing Software Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Legal Billing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Billing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Clio
FreshBooks
Time59
CaseFox
SlickPie
TimeSolv
Sage
MyCase
Aderant
LexisNexis
Tabs3
Intapp Time
ProLaw
Tikit
Coyote Analytics
SimpleLegal
Rocket Matter
AbacusLaw
Orion
PerfectLaw
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Firms & Attorneys
Court
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Legal Billing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Legal Billing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Legal Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Legal Billing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Law Firms & Attorneys
1.5.3 Court
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size
2.2 Legal Billing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Legal Billing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Legal Billing Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Legal Billing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Legal Billing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Legal Billing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Legal Billing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Legal Billing Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Billing Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Clio
12.1.1 Clio Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.1.4 Clio Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Clio Recent Development
12.2 FreshBooks
12.2.1 FreshBooks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.2.4 FreshBooks Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FreshBooks Recent Development
12.3 Time59
12.3.1 Time59 Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Time59 Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Time59 Recent Development
12.4 CaseFox
12.4.1 CaseFox Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.4.4 CaseFox Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CaseFox Recent Development
12.5 SlickPie
12.5.1 SlickPie Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.5.4 SlickPie Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SlickPie Recent Development
12.6 TimeSolv
12.6.1 TimeSolv Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.6.4 TimeSolv Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TimeSolv Recent Development
12.7 Sage
12.7.1 Sage Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Sage Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sage Recent Development
12.8 MyCase
12.8.1 MyCase Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.8.4 MyCase Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 MyCase Recent Development
12.9 Aderant
12.9.1 Aderant Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.9.4 Aderant Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Aderant Recent Development
12.10 LexisNexis
12.10.1 LexisNexis Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Legal Billing Software Introduction
12.10.4 LexisNexis Revenue in Legal Billing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 LexisNexis Recent Development
Continued…..
