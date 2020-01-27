LED Tube Lights Market : Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition and Growth Opportunities Till 2025

LED Tube Lights Market

An LED Tube Light is a light-emitting diode (LED) product which is assembled into a Tube Light for use in lighting fixtures. LED Tube Lights have a lifespan and electrical efficiency which are several times greater than incandescent Tube Lights, and are significantly more efficient than most fluorescent Tube Lights, with some chips able to emit more than 300 lumens per watt.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for LED Tube Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 8230 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019.

Philips Lighting, Lendvance, GE Lighting are the top production value share spots in the LED Tube Lights market in 2017. Philips Lighting dominated with 13.54% production value share, followed by Lendvance with 10.74% production value share and GE Lighting with 5.92% production value share.

Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Market dynamics include policy, economic, market penetration rate, etc. In order to promote energy conservation, the government is strongly advocating the use of LED light with a series of preferential policies, such as reducing enterprise tax rate. LED Lighting industry presents differential permeability in different regions. The permeability in North America, Europe, Singapore, is obviously greater than that of India, Southeast Asia (ex. Singapore), Africa, etc.

Overcapacity has aggravated the vicious intensification of enterprises, resulted in price of the product has been declining. The profit margin of the enterprise is also decreasing. In order to solve these problems and seize market share, the integration of international lighting giants is increasing, such as MLS purchasing Lendvance from Osram.

LED Tube Lights used in industry including Commerical Use and Residential Use. Report data showed that 92.61% of the LED Tube Lights market demand in Commerical Use in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for LED Tube Lights. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, LED Tube Lights market will still be a market of fierce competition.

