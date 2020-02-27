LED Slated for a Higher CAGR in Automotive Tail Light

Over the five-year assessment period, the global market for automotive tail light has been projected to follow a passive growth curve at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching the value in excess of US$ 12 Bn by 2022 end.

Fact.MR recently released an extensive global market intelligence on automotive tail light that offers comprehensive information about the global automotive tail light market over the five-year forecast period, 2017-2022. The report, titled “Automotive Tail Light Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022,” assesses the global market for

automotive tail light within the said timeline, and renders valuable insights on each of the aspects associated with the performance of automotive tail light market through 2022.

Projected to expand at a sluggish CAGR of just-under 4% over 2017-2022, the tail light market will possibly surpass the revenue of US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2022. According to a recent publication by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive tail light will continue to witness the miniscule rate of growth owing to limited scope of applicability of automotive tail light, which is expected to remain responsible for undermining the growth prospects of the global market for automotive tail light.

As indicated by the global market intelligence on automotive tail light that has been recently published by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive tail light is among those auto components that is yet to discover its complete functional and aesthetic applicability beyond conventional functional utilities in the automotive space, which will continue to influence the performance of the global automotive tail light market throughout the forecast period. ith an estimated US$ 5 Bn revenue by the end of 2022, passenger cars are foreseen to remain the most attractive vehicle type for automotive tail light manufacturers.

“Adoption of the latest lighting technologies by automotive industry leaders will possibly open multiple doors of growth opportunities for automotive tail light manufacturers, forestalling the visible decline of the global automotive tail light market over 2017-2022.” – Consulting Research Analyst, Automotive Domain, Fact.MR.

Plastic tail lights will continue to reign supreme over their metallic counterparts, attributed to high endurance, lightweight nature, and translucency of the former.

Global Automotive Tail Light Market Segmentation

The report offers region-wise market sizing and forecast analysis of all the segments and subsegments of the global automotive tail light market in these chapters. The key segmentation has been done on the basis of tail light source, vehicle type, material type, and sales channel.

Global Automotive Tail Light Market: Regional Segmentation

This chapter of FMR’s report on the global market for automotive tail light market provides individual as well as country-wise analysis of six key regional markets for automotive tail light at a global level. While the regions covered here include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), the chapter provides revenue comparison analysis for each of these based on tail light source, vehicle type, material type, and sales channel.

Research points at the fact that road traffic contribute for approximately one-fifth of the global CO? emissions. While the figure is consistently on the rise, adoption of lightweight vehicle technology can potentially help reduce it, according to industry experts. A vehicle just-10% lighter in weight tends to consume almost 5% less fuel compared to conventional vehicles, thereby contributing to reduction of CO? emissions.

Competition Analysis: Automotive Tail Light Market

A majority of automotive tail light manufacturers are focusing on tail light functionality improvement by adopting the latest technologies such as LED and OLED. Embracing the technological advances will additionally help manufacturers of automotive tail light achieve attractive design, appealing aesthetics, and avant-garde functionality of automotive tail light.

