LED Rental Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

This report studies the global LED Rental market, analyzes and researches the LED Rental development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

Unilumin

Liantronics

Barco

Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Daktronics, Inc.

SiliconCore Technology, Inc.

Sansi

Elec-Tech International (Retop)

PixelFLEX LED

Ledman

Mary Photoelectricity

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LED Walls

Lighting

Other

Market segment by Application, LED Rental can be split into

Stadium

Arena

Convention Centers

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global LED Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of LED Rental

1.1 LED Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 LED Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global LED Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 LED Rental Market by Type

1.3.1 LED Walls

1.3.2 Lighting

1.3.3 Other

1.4 LED Rental Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Stadium

1.4.2 Arena

1.4.3 Convention Centers

1.4.4 Other

2 Global LED Rental Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 LED Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Unilumin

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Liantronics

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Barco

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Daktronics, Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 SiliconCore Technology, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Sansi

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Elec-Tech International (Retop)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 LED Rental Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 PixelFLEX LED

3.12 Ledman

3.13 Mary Photoelectricity

3.14 Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

3.15 Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

4 Global LED Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global LED Rental Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global LED Rental Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of LED Rental in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of LED Rental

5 United States LED Rental Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States LED Rental Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States LED Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU LED Rental Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU LED Rental Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU LED Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan LED Rental Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan LED Rental Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan LED Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued