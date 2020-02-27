LED Power Supplies Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Introduction

The proper functioning of LEDs requires either a constant voltage supply or a constant current supply. The power sources for LEDs are also known as LED power supplies. Constant current drivers/LED power supplies require fixed current and will vary the voltage depending on the load of LED. The constant voltage driver/LED power supply will fix the voltage of the system and add the LED loads in parallel across the output of the driver till the output currents reach their maximum limit. So as to ensure that LEDs are not over driven, most LEDs need a current limiting device. This current resistor is used to maintain the current flow to the LEDs to maximize their lifetime and ensure their safe running. If the current is not regulated, the LED will draw too much current and heat up, resulting in a change in its electrical characteristics. This overdraw of current will result in a fluctuation in the brightness of LED, which will eventually lead to the failure of the light. Hence, LED power supplies are important for the proper working of LEDs. LED lights that have constant current drivers or resistors already within the system can be powered with the usage of a constant voltage power supply.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Drivers and Challenges

There is an increase in the demand for LED lights in the commercial and retail sectors so for the safe functioning of these LED lights there is an increase in the demand for LED power supplies. Therefore, the increasing demand for LED lights is a major factor driving the growth of the LED power supplies market. LED power supplies are highly efficient and highly reliable and some LED power supplies are manufactured in compliance with International Protecting standards, i.e. these LED power supplies are waterproof and dustproof, making them suitable for outdoor usage as well.

Some of the LED power supplies do not deliver full power at higher temperatures, which is one of the major drawbacks restraining the growth of the LED power supplies market. Some of the LED power supplies are not designed for outdoor locations and thus, require an extra cost for waterproof enclosure, which is another factor hindering the growth of the LED power supplies market.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Segmentation

The LED power supplies market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

The LED power supplies market segmentation by type,

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

Dimming

The LED power supplies market segmentation by industry,

Residential

Commercial & Retail

Industrial

Other outdoor

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In November 2017, AC Electronics announced a new partnership with WPG Americas Inc., an electronic components manufacturer. WPG Americas Inc. has long-term customer relationships in the LED driver market and hence, both companies together will become a fast and reliable source for complete LED driver/module systems.

Key Vendors

Key vendors in the LED power supplies market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd, Jameco Electronics, AC Electronics, Amperor Inc. and Salcomp Plc.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Regional Outlook

The LED power supplies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe region is anticipated to show a significant growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations. The German government has plans to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2020, as a result the demand for LED lighting will increase contributing towards the LED power supplies market growth.

The APEJ region is anticipated to exhibit high growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to high adoption of LED lights in this region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

